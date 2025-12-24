Two new airlines get NOC amid India aviation duopoly debate

Two new airlines - Al Hind Air and FlyExpress - are set to take to the skies after receiving their no objection certificates (NOCs) from the civil aviation ministry.

More new flights in Indian sky

In 2026, Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Air, which has already secured its NOC, is also expected to begin operations.

Al Hind Air is being promoted by the Kerala-based Alhind Group. The ministry has been keen to encourage new airline operators as India continues to be among the world’s fastest-growing domestic civil aviation markets.

Currently, there are nine operational scheduled domestic carriers in the country. Regional airline Fly Big suspended its scheduled flights in October.

Duopoly concerns drive policy push?

IndiGo and the Air India Group -- Air India and Air India Express -- together command over 90 per cent of the domestic market share, with IndiGo alone holding more than 65 per cent.

Concerns over a duopoly in the domestic aviation sector intensified this month following massive operational disruptions at IndiGo that affected thousands of passengers.

“Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies- Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from the Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs this week,” Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a post on X on Tuesday.

He said the ministry has consistently encouraged new entrants in Indian aviation. Schemes such as UDAN have enabled smaller carriers like Star Air, IndiaOne Air and Fly91 to play an important role in regional connectivity, with more scope for growth.

Apart from IndiGo and the Air India Group, other scheduled carriers include Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Star Air, Fly91, IndiaOne Air, and state-owned Alliance Air, according to DGCA data.

In recent years, airlines such as Go First and Jet Airways ceased operations amid mounting debt woes.