TTD acts to 'uphold temple sanctity', transfers 18 non-hindu employees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the administrative authority of the Tirupati temple, has initiated disciplinary measures against 18 employees for engaging in non-Hindu religious practices, despite having pledged to adhere to Hindu traditions upon their employment.

Prohibited

These individuals have been prohibited from participating in temple-related religious activities and have been offered the option to transfer to non-religious roles within government departments or to opt for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). This action aligns with TTD's commitment to maintaining the spiritual sanctity of its temples and religious functions, said a statement.

Symbol of Hindu faith

Following the directives of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, orders have been issued to reassign the 18 employees away from roles connected to temple rituals and festivals. The TTD Board has resolved to either transfer such employees to government departments or facilitate their exit through the VRS, in accordance with the 1989 Endowment Act, which mandates that only Hindus can be employed at TTD.

Two TTD officials have been assigned to verify the current postings of the affected employees to ensure they are not assigned to roles involving temple or religious activities.

