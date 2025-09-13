Trump says tariffs on India over Russian oil causing rift in US-India ties

US President Donald Trump on Friday (September 12) said that his decision to impose tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil was causing a rift in Washington’s ties with New Delhi. Reiterating his claim that India was the biggest buyer of Russian oil, Trump also said that imposing tariffs on India was not an easy thing to do.

“Look, India was their biggest customer. I put a 50 per cent tariff on India because they’re buying oil from Russia. That’s not an easy thing to do. That’s a big deal, and it causes a rift with India,” said Trump in an interview with Fox News. He was responding to a question on the outcome of clamping down on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“But I’ve already done it. I’ve done a lot. And remember this is a Europe problem much more than our problem,” added Trump.

Trump’s tariffs and India’s response

The US President’s comments come at a time when the ties between the US and India became strained with his decision to first impose 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on India over its trade imbalance with the US and then imposing 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on New Delhi over its purchase of Russian oil claiming that Moscow was using the revenue from the oil purchase to fund its war in Ukraine.

India has justified its purchase of Russian oil, stating that it’s a decision born out of market conditions and its energy security needs, while pointing out that China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil. New Delhi has termed Trump’s tariffs as “unjustified.”

‘Will speak to PM Modi’

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had said that his administration was continuing trade negotiations with India, adding that he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating an effort to reset the currently strained India-US ties.

Sergio Gor, US’ India Ambassador designate, also said that he expected significant progress in the trade negotiations with India when Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visits Washington next week.

‘Trump hasn’t attacked Modi’

He also said that ensuring that India maintains close ties with the US would be his top priority. Gor pointed out that Trump, who does not mince his words while expressing his grievances about other leaders, has not personally attacked PM Modi.

As for the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump also said that he was running out of patience with Putin, adding that he had, for a long time, maintained a good relationship with his Russian counterpart.

“Yeah. It's sort of running out and running out fast. We're going to have to come down very, very strong,” said Trump as quoted by NDTV.