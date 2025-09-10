PM Modi responds to Trump’s positive assessment of bilateral trade talks

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” posted PM Modi on his X account on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 10) reacted warmly to US President Donald Trump's positive assessment of trade talks between the two countries, expressing confidence that the ongoing negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership between them.

Trump’s ‘announcement’

Trump on Tuesday wrote that he felt certain that there would be no difficulty in the trade talks between India and the US coming to a successful conclusion.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump wrote, “I am pleased to announce that India and the United States are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!”

The US President’s comments signalled a significant thaw in bilateral relations as ties between the two countries reeled under possibly the worst phase in over two decades amid tensions over tariffs and Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

Trump had doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, which India described as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable”.

Turning point?

The latest turn of events came after the bonhomie displayed among Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention and a post by Trump on Truth Social which said, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China”.

This is the second time of late when Trump has spoken highly of his country's ties with India and mixed it with his praise of Modi, who has positively reacted to his comments.

