US envoy Sergio Gor calls India most essential partner, predicts Trump's visit by 2027

No country is as important to the United States as India, and both sides are actively working towards finalising a trade deal, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday (January 12).

He said Washington and New Delhi are set to resume the next round of trade deal negotiations from Tuesday (January 13).

Gor, who also serves as the US Embassy’s Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, added that President Donald Trump may visit India by next year.

'Trump-Modi friendship is real'

Speaking at the US Embassy in New Delhi, Gor, who was born in the erstwhile Soviet Union, asserted that Trump's friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "real" and said that real friends can resolve their differences.

"The United States and India are bound, not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end," he said in his arrival speech.

“India is the world’s largest nation, so getting this across the finish line is not easy, but we are determined to achieve it,” he said at a ceremony attended by US embassy staff in New Delhi.

"And while trade is very important for our relationship, we will continue to work closely together on other very important areas such as security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education, and health," he said.

"I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real," he added.

India an 'essential partner'

The US envoy said his appointment aims to take the partnership between the two countries to the next level. He took charge in November last year, 10 months after his predecessor Eric Garcetti left.

Gor underlined the importance of the strategic relationship with India and said he planned to pursue an ambitious agenda.

“No partner is more essential than India. In the months and years ahead, my goal as ambassador is to pursue a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect and leadership to the table,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing India-US trade negotiations, Gor acknowledged that the process was challenging but said he was determined to see it through.

“Many of you have asked for an update on the trade deal talks. Both sides continue to engage actively. In fact, the next discussion on trade will take place tomorrow. India is the world’s largest nation, so getting this across the finish line is not an easy task,” he said.

India to join Pax Silica coalition

Gor also announced that India will be soon invited to become a full-fledged member of the Pax Silica Alliance.

"I am pleased to announce that India will be invited to join this group of nations as a full member next month," he said.

The Pax Silica Alliance is a US-led strategic initiative to build a secure, resilient and innovation-driven silicon supply chain.

(With agency inputs)