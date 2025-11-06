Travel influencer Anunay Sood dies at 32; family confirms on Instagram

Popular Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32, said his family.

The statement read, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time.” They also requested people not to gather near their personal property.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, Sood’s family did not mention the cause of his death as they requested for privacy in this difficult time.

“Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace," the post added.

Last Instagram post

The travel influencer, who had featured in Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars List for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023, and 2024, posted last on social media from Las Vegas. He seemed to be attending the Las Vegas Concours, a show that features rare models of cars.

For the past few days he had been sharing a bunch of pictures from the event. In his last post from the event he gushed over the event saying that he still can't believe that he was spending the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. “Which one would you take for a spin??" he asked playfully.

Who was Anunay Sood?

The social media influencer had 14 lakh followers on Instagram, nearly 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 7.8 thousand followers on Facebook, and he would share all his global travel experiences on these social media platforms.

His Instagram bio says he has been to 46 countries and was popular for his travel photos, reels videos, and vlogs.

Emotional well-being

Recently, the sudden death of content creator Misha Agarwal who died by suicide just two days after her 25th birthday stunned her followers on social media.

Psychiatrists said that her passing is a ‘national alarm bell’ and a reminder that in a hyperconnected world, emotional well-being cannot remain as an afterthought. Being an influencer may seem glamorous, but as Misha’s story reveals, the pressure behind the scenes is relentless, said experts.