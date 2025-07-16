Today's wars can't be won with yesterday's weapons, says CDS Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday (July 16) emphasised the need to modernise India’s defence capabilities, saying today’s warfare cannot be won with yesterday’s weapons.

Reduce dependence on foreign technology

Addressing the gathering at a workshop on the indigenisation of UAVs and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) in Delhi, General Chauhan also stated that today’s wars must be fought with tomorrow’s technology, and an outdated system would be of no use.

“We cannot win today’s warfare with yesterday’s weapon system. Today’s warfare must be fought with tomorrow’s weapons,” said General Chauhan.

The CDS also stated that India must reduce its dependence on foreign technologies critical to its strategic needs and missions, as this weakens the country’s defence preparedness.

Referring to India’s use of indigenous counter-UAS systems during the military conflict with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, General Chauhan also said that dependence on foreign technology hinders the country’s ability to scale up the production of weapons and adversely impacts the availability of such platforms.

Operation Sindoor

“Operation Sindoor has shown us why indigenously developed counter-UAS systems built for our terrain and our needs are crucial. We must invest and build to safeguard ourselves. We cannot rely solely on these technologies, which are crucial for the offensive and defensive missions,” said General Chauhan as quoted by ANI.

“Dependence on foreign technologies weakens our preparedness, limits our ability to scale up production, and results in a shortfall of critical spares for sustenance and round-the-clock availability. Foreign capability is known to all, and adversaries can predict tactics based on the capability of these systems," he added.

Pak drones neutralised

The CDS also said that Pakistan used unarmed drones and loitering munitions against India, but they were rendered futile as the Indian military neutralised them with kinetic and non-kinetic means.

"During Operation Sindoor, on 10th May, Pakistan used unarmed drones and loitering munitions. None of them inflicted any damage to the Indian military or civil infrastructure. Most were neutralised through a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic means, and some were even recovered in almost intact condition," added the CDS.

Drones in modern warfare

As for the use of drones in modern warfare, the CDS termed the use of drones as evolutionary, adding that their deployment in warfare has been revolutionary.

“When we talk about drones, what do you think these are - are they bringing an evolutionary change or a revolutionary change in warfare? I think their development is evolutionary, and their employment has been very revolutionary in warfare,” said General Chauhan.

“As the realisation of their deployment and scope increased, the Army started using drones in a revolutionary manner; you have seen this in a number of wars fought by us,” he added.