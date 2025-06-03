'Outcomes important, not losses': CDS Chauhan on Operation Sindoor

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday (June 3) said that losses suffered in a military conflict are not as important as the targeted outcome of a mission or operation.

He stated this while addressing a special lecture on ‘Future Wars and Warfare’ organised by the Savitribai Phule University in Pune.

His reference to losses during Operation Sindoor follows remarks last week at an event in Singapore, in which he confirmed, for the first time, that India had suffered some setbacks.



This was after rumours persisted that Pakistan air defences had shot down multiple Indian fighter jets, including some of the newly purchased French-made Rafale aircraft.

Uses cricket analogy

Asked about the armed forces’ losses during Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, he used a cricket analogy, saying that if a team were to “win by any means, then there's no question about how many wickets...”



“When I was asked about losses on our side... I said these are not important. The results are important. It would not be very correct to talk about losses. Suppose you go to a cricket match and you win, by any means, then there's no question about how many wickets, balls, players...”



“We can take out this data and share it... we can tell you how many aircraft were destroyed, how many radars were hit...” he trailed off, seeming to emphasise prioritising outcome over losses.



‘Drawn a new line’

Taking about the intent behind Operation Sindoor, the CDS said the aim was “that state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan has to stop.”

“State-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan has to stop. India is not going to live under the shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail,” he said.

He said the Indian armed forces have “raised the bar” in the fight against terrorism while referring to the pace and impact of India’s precision strikes on Pak-based terror camps.

“We have drawn a new line of military operation against terror. We’ve connected terrorism to critical resources — like water — and demonstrated that Pakistan’s strategy to bleed India by a thousand cuts will no longer go unanswered,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Slams Pak army chief

CDS Chauhan said it was not a mere coincidence that Pakistan army chief Asim Munir was spewing venom against India and Hindus just weeks before the Pahalgam terror attack, adding that the starting point of this particular war was the April 22 attack on tourists in Kashmir.

“Is terrorism a rational act of warfare? I don't think that's because terrorism has no defined logic. As far as our adversary is concerned, it has decided to bleed India by a thousand cuts. In 1965, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto declared a thousand-year war against India when he addressed the United Nations Security Council,” he further added.

Pak's call for truce

CDS Chauhan said the operations folded in eight hours, and Pakistan had to call for a ceasefire.



“On the 10th of May, at about 1 am, their (Pakistan's) aim was to get India to its knees in 48 hours. Multiple attacks were launched, and in some manner, they have escalated this conflict, which we had hit only terror targets. Operations which they thought would continue for 48 hours folded up in about 8 hours, and then they picked up the telephone and said they wanted to talk,” he said.

On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, eliminating nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. In response, the Pakistani side attempted to target Indian defence and civil installations. India retaliated with precision strikes, destroying several Pakistan air bases. An understanding of the cessation of hostilities was reached on May 10.