Feb 19 News Live: Praful Patel says aviation company seems liable for Baramati crash
Catch all the important news updates from India and across the world
Here is the top, trending news of Thursday, February 19, 2026, including Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Read updates below.
Live Updates
- 19 Feb 2026 7:19 AM IST
Ajit Pawar’s son Jay seeks detailed probe into ‘possible serious lapses’ in crash
Jay Pawar, the younger son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who died in a plane crash last month, on Wednesday sought a thorough probe into the "possible serious lapses" that led to the accident, and said the black box of the aircraft cannot get destroyed easily.
He also sought a ban on VSR Ventures Private Limited, the aviation company which operated the ill-fated Learjet 45XR plane that crashed near the Baramati airstrip, killing his father Ajit Pawar and four others on January 28.
"The black box cannot get destroyed easily. The people of Maharashtra have the right to know the transparent and whole truth of the crash," Pawar said in a social media post.
Seeking a ban on VSR aviation firm, he said, "A detailed investigation of possible serious lapses and irregularities of the aircraft firm should be done in a detailed and impartial manner." His statement comes a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and leaders from the NCP met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded a CBI probe into the plane crash.
The aircraft accident probe agency, AAIB, has said that special support has been sought for the retrieval of data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Learjet 45 plane involved in the fatal crash.
Earlier, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has alleged that there was reason to suspect sabotage in the tragic air crash that killed his uncle Ajit Pawar, and also demanded a comprehensive probe by multiple expert agencies.Addressing a press conference last week, Rohit Pawar questioned the track record of Capt Sumit Kapoor, who was piloting the aircraft on the day of the incident on January 28, citing his suspension for three years for alcohol consumption in the past.
- 19 Feb 2026 7:19 AM IST
Aviation company seems responsible for Baramati crash: Praful Patel
NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday (February 18) said the aviation company appears to be mainly responsible for the Baramati plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar, and there could be negligence on the part of the pilot.
He, however, said all things will come to light in the investigation.
Pawar and four others were killed after the Learjet 45 aircraft owned by VSR Ventures crashed near the Baramati airstrip on January 28.
“Primarily in my opinion, the aviation company seems to be mainly responsible for the unfortunate incident that claimed the life of Deputy CM Ajitdada Pawar. Facts will come to the fore in the CBI investigation. There may be negligence on the part of the pilot...,” Patel, a former Union civil aviation minister, told reporters.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Tuesday said that special support has been sought for the retrieval of data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Learjet 45 plane involved in the fatal crash.
- 19 Feb 2026 7:18 AM IST
Sunetra Pawar to take over as NCP chief on Feb 26: Praful Patel
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar will take over as the national president of the NCP on February 26, senior party leader Praful Patel said on Wednesday.
The announcement marks the leadership transition in the Nationalist Congress Party following the death of Sunetra's husband and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28.
"After Ajitdada, we are in the process of filling the vacuum in our party. We are a separate party, and we are in the process of doing what's right for our party. Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar will take over as the national president of NCP on February 26", Patel told reporters.
Replying to a question about the merger of the two factions of the NCP, Patel emphasised that it's not the right time to speak about the issue.Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when a chartered plane, a Learjet 45, crashed while landing near Baramati in Pune district.
- 19 Feb 2026 7:18 AM IST
Kerala CM flags ‘The Kerala Story 2’ as ‘threat to secularism’
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed concern over the upcoming release of the second part of The Kerala Story, claiming that its first instalment was made with the “intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition”.
Pinarayi, in a statement issued by his office, also questioned how “poisonous works produced to spread division and hatred in society” were allowed to be screened, while a film like Beef was barred from a film festival.
He further said that Sangh Parivar centres had taken over and spread the false narrative conveyed by The Kerala Story. “They are spreading false propaganda by portraying even marriages conducted with mutual consent as examples of communalism and forced religious conversion,” the CM said.
He contended that such forces view Kerala—with no communal riots and a tradition of mutual respect among communities—with hostility, and termed them “enemies of the state” attempting to destroy the peace and tranquillity of the region.“We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a centre of terrorism,” Vijayan said.