Who is Prince Andrew, who has been arrested

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, once known as the Duke of York and the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has long occupied an uneasy place within Britain’s public life. On Thursday (February 19), another controversial chapter was added to his reputation when he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

What police said

Thames Valley Police said in a statement that “we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.”

“The man remains in custody at this time,” it added.

Police did not identify the individual. However, given the nature of the allegations, the location and the ongoing investigation previously referenced by the force, it is understood the man is Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on the day of his arrest.

Allegations of leaking documents to Jeffrey Epstein

According to a BBC report, earlier this month, the Thames Valley Police stated that they were looking into an allegation claiming that Andrew had leaked documents to the late convicted sex offender.

"Thames Valley Police have opened an investigation into an offence of misconduct in public office," the Thames Valley Police had stated in a post on X.

"A man in his sixties from Norfolk has been arrested and remains in police custody. As per national guidance, we will not name the arrested man,” it added.

Mountbatten-Windsor had been living at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk after leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor earlier this month. According to media reports, several unmarked police vehicles and plainclothed officers were seen at the property before his arrest.

UK’s trade envoy for a decade

The former prince served as the UK’s trade envoy for a decade, a role that gave him access to confidential briefing material on overseas visits.

Documents cited in the latest file release reportedly suggested that in 2010, he may have forwarded reports relating to countries including Vietnam and Singapore to Epstein. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

His ties to Epstein have shadowed him for years. During a 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, Mountbatten-Windsor said he met Epstein “through his girlfriend back in 1999” and described him as having “had the most extraordinary ability to bring extraordinary people together”.

He also denied meeting Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, saying she was mistaken in recalling that they danced at London nightclub Tramp because he had been at Pizza Express in Woking at the time.

What King Charles said

King Charles, his elder brother, said earlier this month that he felt “profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct” adding that he stood “ready to support” police with their inquiries.

Mountbatten-Windsor has not responded publicly to the latest developments. Buckingham Palace has not issued an immediate comment.