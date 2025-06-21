TN Health Skills Summit 2025 focuses on digital healthcare future

The third edition of the Tamil Nadu Health Skills Summit 2025, hosted by the Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Healthcare, highlighted innovation, training, and transformation in the healthcare sector. The summit aimed at reshaping the future of healthcare in the state through focused dialogue on skilling and technology integration.

The Federal was the official digital media partner for the event, which brought together stakeholders across public and private sectors to explore the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and how to meet them through targeted skill development.

The event was inaugurated by Professor Dr Ani Grace Kalaimathi, Registrar of the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council, and KV Rajkumar, Project Director at Tamil Nadu Skills Development Corporation.

Focusing on innovation

The summit featured a series of panel discussions covering new-age technologies in healthcare, the growing need for upskilling, climate change impacts, and disaster management.

Public health experts and stakeholders from state, national and global levels discussed challenges and solutions to bridging gaps in knowledge, skill, and competency across the healthcare ecosystem.

A key focus was building digital literacy among frontline workers to ensure the sector keeps pace with emerging healthcare technologies.

Bridging the gap

Sharmila Devadoss, Founder of MedloTek Health Systems Pvt Ltd, highlighted the significance of the summit in addressing skilling needs.

“The conversations raise the question if we are really geared up for skilling, upskilling and reskilling the frontline healthcare workers and the healthcare professionals,” she said.

She further pointed out that the summit helped dissect the digital challenges the sector is facing and how expert voices are working to find actionable solutions.

Collaborative approach

The summit served as a vibrant platform for public-private conversations, offering a roadmap for how technology and digital applications can be better integrated into healthcare services.

Dr. Lallu Joseph, Quality Manager at Christian Medical College, Vellore, lauded Tamil Nadu’s efforts in healthcare skilling.

“We are engaging and meeting up with people on this platform from various sectors and understanding their needs, and working to develop technology based on their needs,” she said.

Future-ready strategies

The discussions also explored how to make India’s healthcare ecosystem future-ready by investing in health infrastructure, equipping professionals with tech-driven tools, and adopting an inclusive training model.

From frontline workers to institutional leaders, the summit empowered attendees to collaborate on actionable ideas that can bring lasting transformation to Tamil Nadu’s healthcare delivery system.

