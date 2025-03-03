‘Rohit shouldn’t be in team’: TMC MP’s remark on cricketer amid Cong leader’s swipe

Unfazed by the backlash against her, TMC MP Saugata Roy on Monday (March 4) backed Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s ‘fat’ remark on Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma.

“I agree with what she said on Rohit Sharma. She made the remark as a cricket viewer, not a politician. For how long will Rohit Sharma be spared? He scored a century once. He just manages to score two, five and ten runs. Shouldn't even be in the team,” Roy told ANI.

Even though the ties between the TMC and the Congress have been rocky of late, Roy was quick to agree with Shama's view that Sharma was overweight. While the Congress has distanced itself from Shama's remarks and asked her to delete the X post amid a severe backlash, the Trinamool is yet to respond to Roy’s remark.

Also read: Congress leader Shama calls Rohit 'fat'; party asks her to delete post

Cong reprimands Shama

Earlier, in a post on social media that triggered a massive row, Shama had said,”@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And ofcourse the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!”

Subsequently, the Congress reprimanded her for fat-shaming Rohit and asked her to delete her social media posts in which she made the comments and exercise greater caution in future.

“She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future. The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy,” Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

The Congress asserted that Shama's remarks about the cricketing legend do not reflect the party's position.



Also read: Rohit Sharma 'fat' remark: BCCI secretary slams Congress leader Shama

Deletes post, but defends remark

Shama has now deleted the posts on X, posted late on Sunday night, that drew backlash from many, including BJP leaders. Her remarks came amid the Indian cricket team's undefeated run at the ongoing Champions Trophy.

However, she later defended the remark, saying, “It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying that? It is a democracy.”