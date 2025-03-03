Congress leader Shama calls Rohit 'fat'; party asks her to delete post

A Congress leader is facing backlash for “fat-shaming” Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday night (March 2) as he led the side to a victory over New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

Congress’s national spokesperson Shama Mohamed posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Rohit was “unimpressive” as the skipper and was “fat for a sportsperson”. The post has been deleted now.

What Shama said

"Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course that most unimpressive captain India has ever had!" she wrote.

In another post, which is also deleted, she defended her remarks by comparing Rohit to his predecessors including batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

"What is so world class about him when compared to his predecessors like Ganguly, Tendulkar, Dravid, Dhoni, Kohli, Kapil Dev, Shastri and the rest! He is a mediocre captain as well a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India," she said.

On Monday afternoon too, she defended her remarks, saying she was attacked for no reason and has the right to criticise anyone in a democracy.

“I have always believed a sportsperson has to be fit. So, I felt he is a bit overweight and just tweeted on that. I have been attacked for no reason… I have the right; it is a democracy. What is wrong in saying…,” she told ANI news agency.

Congress's reaction

The Congress reacted by saying that the views of Shama do not reflect the party’s position, and said it had asked her to delete the posts.

Congress’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Dr. Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position."

She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future, he said.

"The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Khera said.

BJP attacks Congress

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Congress over Shama's remarks.

"Those who have lost 90 elections under captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning T20 World Cup isn't! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!" he said in a post on X.

BJP leader and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "It is very shameful that an official spokesperson of the Congress is giving such a statement. This is Congress' statement. They feel that only one person is fit for everything and that is Rahul Gandhi." "They are so against the country that today they are using abusive language against our country's cricket captain. I don't know what they mean by this. It is really shameful and I condemn this. The entire nation is seeing the mentality of the Congress," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) backs Rohit

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also came out in support of Rohit.

"Not an avid cricket fan however even with my limited interest in the game, I can say that Rohit Sharma - with extra pounds of weight or without it, has led India team to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion!"

Congress MP Rajani Patil said she and her party do not approve Shama’s comments.

"I personally and the party also will not approve of body shaming anyone. Talking this way about a sportsperson who represents the country is not right. The party will seek a response from her on this," she told ANI.





