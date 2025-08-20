TMC alleges BJP ministers assaulted women MPs in Lok Sabha

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday (August 20) alleged that its female MPs were assaulted by BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju and Ravneet Singh Bittu in the Lok Sabha.

The Lower House of the Parliament witnessed chaotic scenes during the day as Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025.

TMC MP’s assault charge against Rijiju

TMC MP Mitali Bag alleged that they were “peacefully protesting” in the well of the House when Union Minister Rijiju and Bittu suddenly left their seats and attacked her. She further alleged that the two BJP MPs have forcefully pushed her.

“While we were protesting against the bill, Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kiren Rijiju attacked me; they pushed me. This is condemnable,” she said as quoted by ANI.

Rijiju slams Opposition

Rijiju lashed out at the Opposition MPs for disrupting the Lok Sabha proceedings, saying that creating a ruckus in the House will only harm the Opposition, especially the new MPs.

He also said that the more chaos the Opposition creates, the more they will be rejected by the people. The Union Minister urged the Opposition MPs to take part in the discussion.

"Since the monsoon session began, these people (the Opposition) have been continuously shouting slogans. For the past three days, it has been decided to honour Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, but it is very unfortunate that the hero of our country--who travelled to space and hoisted the Indian flag--was not even given the opportunity to be honoured because of the actions of the opposition. This is truly shameful,” said Rijiju as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Jostling between Opposition and BJP MPs

As the protests escalated, BJP members, including Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kiren Rijiju, came near Shah, and there was a brief jostling between Opposition and ruling party MPs.

Three House marshals formed a protective ring around Shah. Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 5 pm.

(With agency inputs)