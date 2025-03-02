Who controls the news we consume? Who monitors the deluge of information and misinformation influencing public perception? With citizen journalism, social media influencers and AI-generated content challenging traditional media, does journalism hold any authority?

These were among the pressing issues examined at a panel discussion at the Goethe-Institut, Chennai, on Saturday, March 1 by a group of leading journalists, moderated by Vijay Srinivas of The Federal.

The panel featured influential voices from the media industry: S Srinivasan, Editor-in-Chief of The Federal; Vaishna Roy, Editor-in-Chief of Frontline; Prashant Panjiar, an independent photo-journalist; and Shabbir Ahmed, Senior News Editor at The News Minute.

Held as part of Edition 4 of the Chennai Photo Biennale, it was a gripping conversation that offered a nuanced view on the challenges confronting traditional journalism and the changing role of media in shaping public discourse. The Federal is the Digital Media Partner of the Chennai the Photo Biennale.

Evolving role of professional journalism

Opening the discussion, Vaishna Roy emphasised the increasing importance of professional journalism in an era replete with both true and misleading information. She lauded the positive impact of citizen journalism, particularly its democratising effect on the media landscape.

However, the overwhelming influx of information makes it difficult for audiences to discern credible sources from unreliable ones, said Roy. Professional journalists remain essential for verifying facts and providing critical context, she added.

Echoing Roy's concerns, S Srinivasan noted that while social media has democratised the dissemination of information, it has also removed traditional gatekeepers. This has made it easier for misinformation to spread. He argued that the role of journalists in researching thoroughly and offering fact-based analysis is now more critical than ever.

Journalism vs sensationalism

The role of journalists is not to shape narratives intentionally but to report facts and hold those in power to account, observed Shabbir Ahmed. He acknowledged, however, that mainstream media often prioritises sensationalism, which can detract from more pressing issues.

The rise of independent and digital media, he said, presents an opportunity to counter this trend by offering in-depth reporting on under-represented topics.

Disruption of social media

Srinivasan further explored the disruptions caused by social media, observing that platforms like Twitter (now X) and Facebook have made it increasingly difficult for traditional media outlets to maintain authority.

Politicians and influencers have become adept at pushing their own narratives through these digital channels, he rued.

However, Srinivasan also emphasised that serious journalism must adapt to these new platforms while staying true to its foundational principles of accuracy and accountability.

Photojournalism today

The conversation then moved to photojournalism, with Prashant Panjiar examining its evolution. While the democratisation of photography has empowered citizen reporters, authenticity and credibility are often overlooked, Panjiar cautioned.

With the rise of AI-generated images and the manipulation of visuals, professional photo-journalists have to step up to safeguard the truth, he stressed.

Roy agreed with this view, highlighting the increasingly important role of photo-journalists as gatekeepers of truth in an era where images can be easily doctored.

Looking ahead

The panellists agreed that as the media landscape continues to evolve, traditional journalism, while under pressure, remains indispensable. The key challenge moving forward will be to balance the democratising power of new media with the need for credible, fact-based reporting that preserves the integrity of public discourse.

The discussion served as a timely reminder of the critical role that professional journalism continues to play in maintaining the quality and reliability of news dissemination, even as the boundaries of the media landscape continue to shift.