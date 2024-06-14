Tamilisai breaks silence on viral video; says Amit Shah asked about post poll work

Breaking her silence over a viral video in which senior BJP leader Amit Shah seems to be censuring her, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday (June 13) said the Union home minister was in fact asking her to "carry out political and constituency work intensively".

In the video clip from TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in as Andhra Pradesh chief minister on Wednesday, Shah can be seen talking to Soundararajan in an animated manner while gesturing with his finger.

In a post on X on Thursday evening, Soundararajan, who is the former Governor of Telangana, said she met Shah for the first time following the declaration of Lok Sabha poll results and the duo was talking about "post-poll follow-up".

"Yesterday as I met our Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah ji in AP for the first time after the 2024 Elections he called me to ask about post poll followup and the challenges faced,” she said.

"As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time with utmost concern, he adviced to carry out the political and constituency work intensively which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations," she said.