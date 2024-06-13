Amit Shah-Tamilisai video | No insult, no warning, just a chat: TN BJP

A viral video showing a brief conversation between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has sparked a huge controversy over the BJP's conversation culture and its treatment of women.

In the 11-second clip from the oath-taking ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Tamilisai is seen greeting Shah. He is seen calling her back, talking to her sternly, and raising his finger in an apparent warning.

Wide support

Politicians from other parties, including the DMK, have raised concern about the manner in which Tamilisai was treated on stage at a public event.

Tamilisai contested from the South Chennai constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and lost. She was the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry before she resigned from those posts to contest elections as a BJP candidate. She also served as Tamil Nadu BJP president from 2014 to 2019.

Once the video clip went viral, speculation was rife that the conversation between Amit Shah and Tamilisai revolved around infighting in the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

So far, Tamilisai has not responded on social media and has refused to speak to the press upon returning from Andhra Pradesh, only waving happily as she left the airport. The Federal tried to reach her over the phone, but she did not answer the calls.

'Work hard, he told her'

When contacted, Narayanan Tirupathy, vice-president of Tamil Nadu BJP, criticised media speculation on the incident.

"Amit Shah is a tall leader of our party. He spoke to a senior leader from Tamil Nadu at the event. It was a short conversation between two persons; how can the media speculate on this? There is no insult, no warning, it was a chat between two persons," said Narayanan.

When asked if his party would release a statement on the issue, he said there was no need.

"It was a viral video, that's all. There is no need for any explanation. When I looked at it, I could only guess Amit Shah told Tamilisai to work hard to win against the DMK in the next elections. Now that she has left the governor's post, she could work as a hard-hitting politician, he must've told her," he said.

He further denied any infighting in Tamil Nadu BJP.

Tamilisisai's views

At media interactions after the Lok Sabha election results were announced on June 4, Tamilisai has been repeatedly asked why she thinks the BJP drew a blank in Tamil Nadu. She has been sharply criticised and trolled for her views by the supporters of K Annamalai, the current president of Tamil Nadu BJP.

In a recent interview, Tamilisai said that when she headed the state unit of BJP, she had a certain yardstick, and avoided enrolling 'anti-social' elements in the party. Now, the bar has been lowered, she implied.

She emphasised that different leaders make different decisions and suggested that an alliance with the AIADMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would have helped the BJP gain seats. However, these statements were rejected by Annamalai's supporters, and many criticised her sharply for her comments.

The video gained viral attention after being shared by a supporter from the Annamalai camp, with the comment that Tamilisai was 'warned' by Amit Shah. However, sources say the video was later deleted from the post.

'We feel bad'

The exact content of the conversation between Shah and Tamilisai is not known, but that has not stopped people from speculating.

Social media is teeming with posts in support of 'Tamilisai akka (sister)', criticising Shah's actions as 'mistreatment' of women.

Former Union Minister and DMK MP from Chennai Central constituency, Dayanidhi Maran, criticised Amit Shah for his 'treatment' of Tamilisai. In his statement, Maran said, "It's so unfortunate. She was the Governor of Telangana and Puducherry. We feel bad."

"Will the Home Minister give the same treatment to (Finance Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman or (External Affairs Minister) S Jaishankar?" he asked. "Just because she (Tamilisai) is from Tamil Nadu, can she be treated in any way? This is most unwelcome."

The viral video has also attracted attention from the Congress party in Kerala. The social media handle of the Kerala unit of the Congress said, "BJP's culture and attitude towards women. Anyone with some self-respect will give it back to him and quit, @DrTamilisai4BJP. Being a qualified doctor and a former governor, you don't have to take such insults, that too from a history-sheeter!"