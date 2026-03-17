Suspension of 8 MPs revoked in Lok Sabha

The suspension of eight MPs was revoked in Lok Sabha on Tuesday (March 17).

Congress MP K Suresh formally urged Speaker Om Birla on the floor of the House to revoke the suspension of seven Congress MPs and one from the CPM, saying they express regret for any inadvertent misconduct on their part. The MPs were suspended for the entire session on February 3.

SP MP Dharmendra Yadav seconded the motion moved by Suresh but asked the Chair to ensure that the rules apply equally to all members. Yadav pointedly asks BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to reflect on his conduct in the House.

War of words

Dubey and BJP MPs disrupted the proceedings, with Dubey claiming that he has never disrespected the House and asked Yadav to apologise “or this House will not be allowed to function”.

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule also backed the resolution moved by Suresh while urging MPs cutting across party lines to refrain from making personal remarks against other MPs. Amid disruption by BJP MPs, Sule said both Opposition and Treasury MPs should respect the Lakshman Rekha of the House. “If four ministers interrupt when we speak, how will the House function?” remarked Sule.

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Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ said Suresh had moved a “half-baked resolution”. “He should have categorically mentioned that his party will not repeat the scenes that were witnessed in the House that led to the suspension of MPs,” he said.

Rijiju’s query on ‘Lakshman Rekha’

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the resolution seeking revocation of suspension of the eight MPs, while asserting that a sense of the House should be taken before passing the resolution.

Rijiju said before that is done, he wants clarity (from the Congress and other Opposition parties) on the Lakshman Rekha for conduct in the House. Rijiju said people have not elected MPs to protest in the House and tear papers.

The minister added that while he welcomes Suresh expressing regret for the misconduct of the suspended MPs, “Suresh should have also apologised”.

Rijiju said he was giving a commitment to the House that if the Opposition cooperates with the government, the government will cooperate fully with the Opposition in running the House.

Rijiju seeks commitment

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister demanded a commitment from Suresh, on behalf of the Congress, and “clarity on what they will consider as the Lakshman Rekha”.

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Suresh responded saying since Monday (March 16), no Opposition MP has protested in the House or at Makar Dwar. The Congress chief whip urged the Chair that the Opposition should be given opportunities equal to those extended to the government to raise matters in the House.

Speaker Om Birla urged MPs to not display any placards, including those generated by AI, in the House or Parliament premises and respect the sanctity and dignity of Parliament.

Rijiju then moved the notice for motion to revoke suspension of Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Prashant Padole, S Venkatesan, Manickam Tagore, Dean Kuriakose and Chamalla Kiran Kumar Reddy with immediate effect.

The resolution was put to a voice vote and passed.