Stray dogs case: SC says Chief Secretaries’ presence not needed, to pass order on Nov 7

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 3) said that the personal appearance of Chief Secretaries of states and Union Territories in the stray dogs case was no longer required.

During the hearing, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria stated that the order will be uploaded within a few days. The court said it would pass an order in the stray dogs case on November 7.

"We will issue an order in a few days regarding government institutions, where employees are supporting and encouraging dogs in that area," said Justice Vikram Nath as quoted by Live Law.

States filed compliance affidavits

The bench observed the presence of the Chief Secretaries of the States/Union Territories, who were asked to appear in person for their failure in filing compliance affidavits with regard to the Animal Birth Control Rules, adding that the compliance affidavits have been filed by the States.

The court warned that if there is a similar default in future, the physical presence of the concerned Chief Secretaries will again be ordered.

The bench allowed the exemption application filed by the chief secretary of Kerala and noted that a principal secretary of the state was present in the court. It further stated that the Animal Welfare Board of India be made a party in the matter.

'Make Animal Welfare Board a party'

At the beginning of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that most of the states and UTs have filed their compliance affidavit in the matter.

The bench impleaded that the Animal Welfare Board of India as a respondent in the case. It allowed the intervention applications by victims of dog bites and exempted them from the requirement of making the deposit, which was made applicable for the interventions by dog lovers.

What SC said in previous order

The apex court, while hearing the matter on October 27, had directed the chief secretaries of states and UTs, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed despite the court's August 22 order.

The court, in its August 22 order, asked individuals and NGOs espousing the cause of dogs to deposit Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakhs, respectively, with the Court's registry to intervene in the suo motu matter, reported Live Law.

On compliance with Animal Birth Control Rules

The apex court on August 22 asked the states and UTs about the steps being taken for compliance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

The bench had expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of its order and observed that by October 27, compliance affidavits were not filed by the states and UTs, except West Bengal, Telangana and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

It had made clear that the chief secretaries would have to appear in the court and explain why no compliance affidavits were filed by them.

