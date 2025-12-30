Supreme Court brings SOP fixing timelines for oral arguments

The Supreme Court has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate the process of oral arguments and the filing of written submissions, aiming to streamline courtroom management and expedite the disposal of cases.

The SOP, notified through a circular dated December 29, has come into force with immediate effect and applies to all post-notice and regular hearing matters before the apex court, reported the Bar and Bench.

“In order to facilitate effective Court Management and equitable distribution of Court working hours and to ensure speedy and proper administration of justice, as directed by Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India and all the Hon’ble Judges, there shall be a Standard Operating Procedure for adhering to timelines for submission of oral arguments in all cases, with immediate effect,” stated the circular.

Issued under CJI’s directions

The guidelines, issued under the directions of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, are aimed at ensuring greater predictability and discipline in hearings.

"Senior advocates, arguing counsel and/or advocate-on-record, shall submit the timelines for making oral arguments in all post-notice and regular hearing matters, at least a day prior to the commencement of the hearing of the case,” stated the SoP.

“The same shall be submitted to the Hon'ble Court through the online portal for submitting appearance slips already provided to the advocate-on-record (AoR),” it added.

Counsels to specify argument’s duration

According to the SoP, senior advocates, arguing counsel and advocates-on-record (AoRs) will need to specify in advance the time they propose to take for oral submissions.

The SoP further stated that these proposed timelines must be uploaded at least one day before the hearing through the court’s existing online appearance slip portal. According to the circular, the responsibility for compliance will be jointly on the senior advocate, the arguing counsel, and the AoR concerned, as reported by Live Law.

Cap on written submissions

The SOP imposes mandatory limits on written submissions. To assist benches in preparing for hearings, all arguing counsel, including senior advocates, must file a brief written note not exceeding five pages.

It stated that these submissions must be filed no later than three days before the listed date of the hearing and must be shared with the opposing side in advance. The filing can be done through the Advocate-on-Record or, where appointed, a nodal counsel designated by the Bench.

Objective of the new SoP

According to the circular, the measures are intended to promote more effective use of court time, ensure a fair distribution of working hours among benches and facilitate focused hearings.

The Supreme Court has underlined that adherence to the timelines fixed by the Bench will be mandatory. All counsel are expected to conclude their oral arguments within the allotted time, with the circular clearly stating that strict compliance will be enforced. The notification has been signed by four registrars of the apex court.

(With agency inputs)