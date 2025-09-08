Sudershan Reddy interview: I'm confident I'll win Vice-President election

The stage is set for the Vice Presidential elections on Tuesday (September 9), which will witness NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan, a former MP and Governor of Jharkhand, duel against Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court justice B Sudershan Reddy.

With the numbers stacked in favour of the NDA candidate, the election, voting for which will be held in Parliament House, is largely being dubbed a battle of ideology.

On the eve of the polls, Reddy, in an exclusive interview with The Federal, shares his opinion on the controversy over his 2011 Salwa Judum judgment – a topic that the ruling BJP has latched on to to discredit his nomination. He also talks about why he decided to contest the polls at the age of 79, and why his vice-presidential bid is not a prelude to a political career.

The election is tomorrow. The numbers are stacked against you. You have appealed to all MPs in the Treasury and Opposition benches to vote in line with their conscience. Do you think the results can spring a surprise?

Ever since I filed my nomination, I have been confident that the verdict will be in my favour. Therefore, I will not be surprised if the result is in my favour. I would be surprised if it happens the other way.

Throughout the 20 days of the campaign, we have heard you speak on what your candidature represents, and we have heard allegations made against you over your Salwa Judum judgment by none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Who we haven't heard from is your rival candidate. Does that trouble you?

The reason is simple. Amit Shahji did not make any allegation against me. It was his comment and understanding of the judgment based on some briefing (that was wrong), perhaps. That issue doesn’t matter anymore. It is over. There is no point in talking about a judgment of the Supreme Court after 14 long years. For whatever reason, an attempt was made to raise a debate about it, but it has failed. Therefore, I do not wish to make any further comment about it.

When you were criticised for your Salwa Judum judgment, most of the Opposition parties supported you, except the Congress and the Left, which said nothing. Were you left to defend yourself? If this is an ideological battle, shouldn't Opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party etc. have been more vocal in their defence of you?

What an irony it is! The Congress party was at the receiving end when the judgment was delivered. And an honourable minister speaks about the judgment after 14 years, including 11 years of their (BJP’s) tenure. It speaks for itself. I don’t have to make any comment about it. I am neither surprised nor shocked nor worried; nor was I disturbed even for a second about the statement made by the honourable minister.

Many saw your candidature by the Opposition as a surprise choice. Would you share how it is that you, at the age of 79 with no political or parliamentary background, decided to take the plunge in this election? Who reached out to you with the offer to contest?

It was the Congress party (that reached out). Some very highly placed and responsible persons.

Can you name them?

No, why should I name them? They spoke (to me); I said, 'Give me time, I will think about it'. Later, I told them there is no question of my contesting the election as a Congress candidate. If the candidature is endorsed by all Opposition parties, I will consider it. The next day, there was a communication that the whole INDIA bloc unanimously agreed on my name, and so I said I would offer myself as a candidate.

But even before I went to file my nomination, there was a call from (Arvind) Kejriwalji. He wished to see me. I went and had a discussion with him. He made the decision and announced that the AAP will be backing my candidature. So, a party that is not part of the INDIA bloc agreed to support me. Some independents, whom I don’t want to mention, and some small parties consisting of one or two members, have also offered their support. Therefore, I have become a candidate backed by the whole of the Opposition.

Everyone, including Opposition leaders, knew how the numbers in the Electoral College were stacked in favour of CP Radhakrishnan. The Congress president declared that the election was an ideological battle, and so the Opposition was fielding you. Over the past 20 days of the campaign, do you think you have been able to convey to the people at large why this election was necessary instead of having a V-P by consensus?

I have successfully conveyed the idea that the office of the Vice President of India is not a political one, but a high constitutional office that should be above partisan politics.

The very first Vice President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, was not associated with any political party. He was an eminent educationist and philosopher. VV Giri, before becoming the Vice President, was an acknowledged trade union leader. Dr KR Narayanan was an eminent diplomat. Ansari sahib (Hamid Ansari) was an educationist and a diplomat.

Therefore, there is a rich tradition of the office of the Vice President being occupied by eminent personalities from outside politics. I will be failing in my duties if I don’t talk about the former Chief Justice of India, Hidayatullahji (Mohammad Hidayatullah). He was the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. So there is nothing new in what is happening now. The V-P office was always occupied less by politicians and more by eminent people coming from different walks of life.

Have you given any thought to what you would do after the results? Is a more direct involvement in politics, electoral or otherwise, on the cards? Has any Opposition party discussed post-election possibilities with you?

Such a question doesn’t arise.

So you won’t join politics?

I will not join any political party. But I don’t say that I would be away from democratic processes. I am a voter and a citizen of this country, and a person with abiding faith in the Constitution of India as by law established.

If I say that I am a non-political person, that would be an incorrect statement. I do not belong to any political party, but that doesn’t mean that I have no opinion about the political processes and democratic processes in the country. I will continue to lend my voice wherever, whenever that may be required. But I would not join any political party. Rest assured about it.