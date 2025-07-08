Su-57, F-35 top list as India eyes 5th-gen fighter jets

India is in talks with key allies and partners to explore the possibility of acquiring fifth-generation fighter aircraft as an interim solution, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Singh confirmed the country’s push to quickly enhance its air power amid concerns over the Indian Air Force's (IAF) reduced operational strength.

India eyes tech transfer

Responding to questions about reports that Pakistan may soon induct Chinese fifth-generation fighter jets and speculation around India’s interest in platforms like the Russian Su-57E and American F-35, Singh said India is focusing on short-term technology transfer and that conversations with global partners are ongoing but remain at a preliminary stage.

“In the short term, we are looking at transfer of technology in the fifth-generation fighter jets,” Singh said, highlighting the urgency to build advanced capabilities.

“As far as our steps in this regard are concerned, we are talking to our partners on the fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme. As of now, those discussions have not reached a stage where we can start sharing this with the media,” Singh said on Monday (July 7).

India's indigenous project

When asked if this meant India would continue with the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme while simultaneously speaking to key allies and partners to see if there can be a solution found on getting fifth-gen fighters in a shorter period of time, Singh replied, “You could say that, without getting into too many specifics. These things need to be done outside the media gaze.”

He also stressed the need to treat engine development as a “national mission” to reduce import dependence. “In engine development, we would need to make it a national mission so that we can build up our own engine,” he added.

Singh’s remarks come at a time when the IAF has just 31 active fighter squadrons, far below the sanctioned strength of 42. The shortage has reportedly raised concerns over India’s preparedness in the face of a potential two-front threat.

Su-57 and F-35

Meanwhile, India is currently evaluating multiple options for its next-generation fighter jets. Leading contenders are India's AMCA, the American Lockheed Martin F-35 and the Russian Sukhoi Su-57.

Both Russia and the US have publicly signalled their willingness to offer fifth-generation fighter platforms to India.

Su-57 vs F-35

The F-35 is a single-engine stealth multirole aircraft with a 13.3-tonne empty weight and 29.5-tonne maximum take-off weight. It is equipped with advanced sensor fusion, electronic warfare systems, and network-centric operations.

The F-35A variant is priced around $82 million, not including long-term sustainment and maintenance costs, which are relatively high.

The Su-57 is a twin-engine stealth fighter with multirole capabilities. It weighs 18 tonnes empty and can take off at up to 35 tonnes.

The aircraft is known for its high manoeuvrability and supercruise performance, although it features limited stealth.

Its unit cost is estimated at $35-45 million, with added expenses for spares and infrastructure. The Su-57 is seen as more open to joint development and technology sharing.

AMCA engine

Apart from buying fighter jets from overseas, India also reportedly plans to develop an indigenous engine for AMCA that has drawn attention from leading aerospace firms.

The AMCA is a fifth-generation twin-engine, all-weather stealth fighter designed for air superiority, deep strike and electronic warfare missions. The project will be overseen by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), with HAL no longer guaranteed the lead role.

The AMCA programme has reportedly moved into a new phase in May when the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) formally approved the execution model for the indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter.

The government greenlit the development of AMCA prototypes under a competitive framework that, for the first time, allows both public and private Indian firms to bid for the contract.

Push for modernisation

“EOI (Expression of Interest) and the RFI (Request for Information) has been issued by ADA or Aeronautical Development Agency, and I think they’ve had some preliminary rounds of discussions with prospective bidders,” the defence secretary said.

The final decision will reportedly depend on how well the proposals align with India’s strategic needs, long-term industrial goals, and operational requirements.