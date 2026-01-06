SC notes surge in stray dog pleas, says human cases see fewer filings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (January 6) took note of the number of interlocutory applications being filed in the stray dogs case and said that so many applications normally don't come even in human-related cases.

A Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta made these observations when two lawyers made fresh applications on the stray dogs matter before them. One of the lawyers has also filed an interlocutory application in the case, according to PTI.

Justice Mehta observed, “So many applications normally don't even come in cases of humans.”

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Nath, Mehta and N V Anjaria is slated to hear the matter on Wednesday (January 7).

As per the PTI report, the Bench has assured lawyers that all the pending pleas, including a transfer petition, will be taken up for hearing.

This case has dominated headlines across the country, with both animal rights activists and other stakeholders from various sectors filing intervention and interlocutory applications - both in support of animal welfare and in favour of social welfare and more rigid enforcement against dangerous stray animals.

Case origins and orders

The top court is hearing a suo motu case, initiated on July 28, 2025 over the stray dog issue, in response to media reports on stray dog bites causing rabies, especially in children, in the national capital.

On November 7, 2025 the apex court took note of the “alarming rise” in dog bite incidents within institutional areas like educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations. It then directed for the relocation of stray dogs to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination had been done.

The Bench also said these stray dogs that were picked up, shall not be released back in the place they were originally picked up from.

It also directed the authorities to remove all cattle and other stray animals away from state highways, national highways and expressways.

The apex court noted that the recurrence of dog bite incidents within institutional areas, thus reflected not only administrative “apathy” but also a "systemic failure" that would secure these premises from preventable hazards.

With this issue growing in the public purview, the Supreme Court’s recent observation reflects a growing concern with the issue of stray dogs, and its sheer legal complexity and magnitude across the nation.

