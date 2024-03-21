Spanish woman raped in Jharkhand says she does not regret her India trip

A Spanish tourist, who was gang-raped during a bike tour in Jharkhand's Dumka district, says she does not regret her India trip.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, the woman, along with her husband, who also travelled to India, recounted their extensive bike trip through 67 countries, shedding light on their experience in India and the unexpected turn it took.



"I think everyone in the world expects me to say, 'Don't go to India,' but life is far more complicated than that. What happened to me in India could have happened anywhere else. Not so long ago, a couple traveling in Belize, in Central America, faced the same ordeal," she said.

'Venture out without fear'

In response to concerns about taking risks, particularly in unfamiliar territories, the woman insisted on the importance of venturing out without fear. "My advice to women is to get out of the house, travel, and do so without fear," she urged. She also offered practical advice for travellers, suggesting camping in areas close to roads where help can be easily sought.

Regarding the possibility of testifying in court, the couple remained uncertain but expressed willingness, even suggesting the use of video calls if required.

Risk takers

When confronted with the notion of being labelled as risk-takers, the woman challenged societal norms, stating, "Society convinces us to live one way, to stay in our circle. So, when a person exits their circle, they are considered risk-takers."

Despite the traumatic incident, the couple remains undeterred in their passion for bike trips, with plans already underway for future adventures. "We're just taking a break in Spain. We don't know when, but we are sure we will continue. We've already started planning," she confirmed.

Several arrests have been made in connection with the case, as per reports.