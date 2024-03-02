Spanish tourist gang-raped: Jharkhand Assembly adjourned after uproar

The Jharkhand Assembly on Saturday (March 2) was adjourned twice after uproarious scenes over the alleged gang-rape of a Spanish woman in Dumka district erupted in the House.

The House also witnessed a ruckus over the alleged misuse of central agencies against non-BJP governments.

A Spanish tourist was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka district, where she and her partner were camping in a makeshift tent on Friday night after crossing over from Bangladesh on a two-wheeler. Three people have been arrested so far.

As soon as the House assembled for the day around 11 am, a section of the ruling MLAs sought a special debate on the alleged misuse of central agencies, while the main opposition BJP raised the gang-rape issue.

BJP's Godda legislator Amit Mandal demanded the suspension of Dumka superintendent of police and a committee to probe the rape.

“The incident has not only ashamed Jharkhand but the entire country. The SP and Hansdiha police station in-charge are trying to whitewash the issue. The culprits are being provided political patronage. I demand that a probe committee be set up and stringent punishment be ensured against those involved in the crime," Mandal said.

Earlier, MLA Pradeep Yadav, who had won in 2019 on a JVM-P ticket and later switched over to the Congress, demanded a debate on the alleged misuse of central agencies. “The central government is intimidating non-BJP governments through CBI and ED. Hemant Soren (former chief minister) has been put behind bars. When a former Jammu and Kashmir governor raised his voice against the Centre, CBI summons was issued to him. I demand a special debate on the issue," Yadav said.

Several Congress MLAs supported him and they trooped into the well. Following this, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto adjourned the House at 11.13 am till noon.

As the House assembled for Zero Hour proceedings, Leader of the Opposition Amar Bauri raised the gang-rape issue. “Jharkhand is being defamed not only in the country but also abroad. The state is already infamous due to incidents of sexual harassment,” Bauri said.

The BJP legislators also trooped into the well in protest against the alleged rape. Congress MLAs also came down into the well demanding a special debate.

The Speaker again adjourned the House after around five minutes of functioning till 2 pm.

(With agency inputs)