Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk released after Centre revokes NSA detention

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been released from Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday (March 14) following the Centre’s decision to revoke his detention with immediate effect.

Wangchuk, who was detained on September 26 last year under the National Security Act (NSA) pursuant to an order issued by the Leh district magistrate, has already undergone nearly half of the detention period stipulated under the Act.

"He was released from jail at about 1.30 pm today following an order from the central government," Ratanada Police Station SHO Dinesh Lakhawat said.

His wife, Geetanjali Angmo, was here to complete the formalities.

Background of detention

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, two days after protests over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution rocked Leh.

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More than 45 people, including 22 policemen, were injured in the protests.

He was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on the orders of the Leh district magistrate to "maintain public order" and was later transferred to Jodhpur prison.

Centre revokes detention

Earlier, the government decided to revoke Wangchuk’s detention with immediate effect by exercising powers under the NSA, the Home Ministry said.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said the government remained committed to fostering peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh to enable constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders.

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It said the decision to withdraw Wangchuk’s detention was taken in furtherance of this objective and after due consideration.

The ministry said the Centre has been engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh to address the aspirations and concerns of people in the region.

Impact of protests

At the same time, it noted that the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests had affected the peace-loving character of the society and adversely impacted several sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators, tourists and the wider economy.

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"The government reiterates its commitment to providing all necessary safeguards for Ladakh. It remains hopeful that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the mechanism of the High-Powered Committee as well as other appropriate platforms," the MHA said.

Reason for NSA action

The ministry said Wangchuk had been detained on September 26, 2025, under provisions of the NSA following an order issued by the Leh district magistrate, in the backdrop of the law and order situation that emerged in Leh on September 24, 2025. The action, it said, was taken to maintain public order.

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According to the statement, Wangchuk has already completed nearly half of the detention period prescribed under the Act.

Supreme Court proceedings

Earlier, on February 26, the Supreme Court listed for final hearing on March 10 a petition challenging Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act.

During the proceedings, the court also questioned whether his speeches and social media posts could legitimately be treated as provocative and linked to the violence reported in Leh on September 24, 2025.

(With agency inputs)