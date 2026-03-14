Sonam Wangchuk to be released as govt revokes detention under NSA

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) has been revoked with immediate effect, the Union government said on Saturday (March 14).

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the provisions of the NSA pursuant to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, after protests broke out for Ladakh's statehood.

“Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the said Act… the Government has decided to revoke the detention of Shri Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

“The Government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region. However, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators and tourists and overall economy,” it said.

“The Government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders,” it added.