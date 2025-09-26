Activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested after Ladakh clashes

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on Friday (September 23), days after violent statehood clashes in Ladakh claimed four lives. Wangchuk was taken into custody by the police party led by Ladakh DGP S D Singh Jamwal at 2.30 pm, officials said, adding that he has been shifted out of Ladakh.

The activist had said that he was ready to get arrested, but suggested that his imprisonment might lead to greater government issues than his freedom.

Wangchuk has been charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), reported PTI, quoting sources in the Ladakh administration. The administration also snapped mobile internet services in the Leh area as a precautionary measure.

'Govt making me a scapegoat'

Accusing the Centre of making him a scapegoat for the unrest, Wangchuk argued that the violence stems from deep-rooted frustration over prolonged unemployment and unmet demands for statehood and tribal protections in Ladakh.

He stated that the government's diversion tactics will not address the core grievances of the youth, who feel misled by promises of job reservations.

The unrest escalated on September 25, resulting in four deaths and numerous injuries, prompting a strict curfew in the region. Concurrently, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced an inquiry into alleged violations related to foreign contributions by Wangchuk’s organisations.

Wangchuk emphasises the need for wisdom and genuine dialogue rather than scapegoating, while the government contends that violence is driven by politically motivated individuals dissatisfied with ongoing negotiations. The next meeting for addressing these concerns is scheduled for October 6.

FCRA license of SEMCOL cancelled

Earlier, the Centre cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license of Wangchuk’s SEMCOL over alleged violations, and he is also facing a CBI probe. The Ministry of Home Affairs cited discrepancies in SECMOL's financial records, including questionable fund transfers from Sweden that were deemed against "national interests."

Wangchuk's organisation was initially authorised to accept foreign donations for educational and cultural initiatives. However, the ministry alleged violations of the FCRA, including improper deposit of funds and undisclosed transactions. SECMOL defended itself, claiming adherence to guidelines regarding the sale proceeds of assets purchased with foreign funds.

