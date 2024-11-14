India steps up effort for Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla's extradition from Canada

India on Thursday (November 14) said it will pursue an extradition request with Canada for Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), following his arrest in that country.

Dalla was designated in India as a terrorist in 2023. In July 2023, India had requested the Canadian government for his provisional arrest.

“In view of the recent arrest, our agencies will be following up on an extradition request,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“Given Arsh Dalla's criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India,” he added.



Dalla was reportedly arrested by the Canadian police late last month.

Designated as terrorist

“We have seen media reports circulating since November 10 on the arrest in Canada of proclaimed offender Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal was replying to media queries regarding the arrest of Dalla. “Arsh Dalla is a proclaimed offender in over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and terrorist acts, including terror financing. In May 2022, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him,” he said.

“He was designated in India as an individual terrorist in 2023. In July 2023, the Government of India had requested the Canadian government for his provisional arrest. This was declined,” he added.

Jaiswal said India had provided additional information in the case to the Canadian authorities. “A separate request was also sent to Canada under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to verify Arsh Dalla's suspected residential address, his financial transactions to India, moveable/immovable properties, details of mobile numbers etc - all of which were provided to Canadian authorities in January 2023,” he said.

“In December 2023, the Department of Justice of Canada sought additional information on the case. A reply to these queries was sent in March this year,” he added.

Gunfight led to his arrest

Dalla, an aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was arrested by cops in Canada after he sustained injuries in a gunfight with unknown shooters last month. He was taken to a hospital with bullet wounds but was later arrested when cops seized illegal firearms in his car and house.

Dalla and his aide Gurjant Singh were attacked by unknown shooters on October 28. During investigation, the cops found bullet marks on driver’s side and front window of their SUV. They also recovered two casings on the passenger’s seat, suggesting that Gill and Singh also fired back.



Interestingly, Dalla claimed that an unknown vehicle was chasing him and accidentally a bullet was fired in his vehicle. However, a day later, when the cops searched their house they recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine which was inserted into a backpack. They also found a rifle a shotgun and two high-capacity magazines in a gun safe.

They were arrested for discharging a “firearm with intent”, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, tampering with the serial number of the guns and possession of ammunition and firearm without a licence since the barrel length of the gun was 80 mm.

Sources in Indian security agencies said Dalla, 28, lives in Canada's Surrey with his wife. He is allegedly involved in multiple cases of extortion, murder and other terror-linked activities and has cases registered against him under UAPA. A Lookout Circular has been issued against him by the Punjab police.



(With agency inputs)