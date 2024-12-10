SM Krishna obit: A 'high-tech’ CM’s lessons on living and dying with dignity

SM Krishna, often referred to as the “modern Kempe Gowda”, who turned Bengaluru into a global IT hub that it is today, had always been a practical and thoughtful leader.

The former CM of Karnataka and architect of Brand Bengaluru passed away at the age of 92 this morning. (December 10)

When he was facing his health challenges, Krishna made a heartfelt request to his wife, Prema, and his family.

No medical intervention

In May, Krishna had asked his family not to put him through tough medical treatments just to keep him alive in an unconscious state. Krishna, who had always been a cheerful and optimistic person, said he wanted his final days to be peaceful and natural, not prolonged by machines or hospital interventions.

Even in this difficult time, he showed his wisdom and clarity, telling his loved ones to let him go when the time came, without forcing life to continue unnaturally. Those close to him said his request deeply touched their hearts.

Since April this year, SM Krishna had been battling age-related health issues that required oxygen support. His condition worsened, leading to his hospitalisation on April 29. After spending several months in the hospital, he was discharged in September.

Unfortunately, his health took another turn for the worse, and he was readmitted to the hospital in October.

Dignity and peace

A true leader in life, Krishna’s words remind us all of the importance of living and leaving this world with dignity and peace.

If the whispers from those close to him are to be believed, his request is a poignant reminder of the value of living — and dying — with dignity.

Krishna era

Krishna made history in Karnataka during his tenure, with his policies playing a pivotal role in fostering the growth of IT and BT sectors, bringing the metro to Bengaluru, and transforming the city into an international hub.

While Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is credited with founding Bengaluru, the title of the architect of modern Bengaluru rightly belongs to SM Krishna.

Under his leadership, the city grew into a global metropolis, with three million people directly employed in the IT sector. Krishna’s vision extended beyond Bengaluru, earning him the title of the 'Hi-Tech CM', who dreamt of making Karnataka a hi-tech state while also striving to improve the lives of farmers in rural areas.

Krishna assumed office during tumultuous times, tackling crises like drought, the Cauvery water dispute, and the abduction of actor Rajkumar.

His bold decisions earned his tenure the title of the 'Krishna Era', marked by resilience and strategic action.

Even when warned against early elections due to the drought and potential political challenges, Krishna pressed forward, confident of winning with 132 seats, though this ultimately cost him power.

Vision for Bengaluru

Krishna’s vision for Bengaluru was transformative. He elevated it to an international hub and initiated the construction of Vikasa Soudha.

His efforts were pivotal in bringing the metro to the city and establishing Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli, with 4,200 acres allocated for its development.

This move elevated Bengaluru to a global gateway, recognised by then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as crucial for international access. When Krishna took office, Karnataka's budget was ₹13,000 crore; by the time he departed, it had grown to ₹34,000 crore.

His focus on IT laid the foundation for the state's current financial success, with the budget now surpassing ₹3.5 lakh crore.

His legacy includes the mid-day meal scheme, which reduced dropouts, the Stree Shakti programme for women's empowerment, and the Yeshasvini health scheme, making surgeries affordable in rural areas.

Krishna's initiatives, including the establishment of the Karnataka Beverages Corporation and hosting the first Global Investors Meet, cemented Bengaluru’s position as the Silicon Valley of India.

Real estate boom in Bengaluru

During SM Krishna's tenure as Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004, Bengaluru witnessed a significant increase in real estate values, laying the groundwork for what would become a real estate boom.

His leadership transformed the city into a dynamic economic powerhouse, attracting top global IT companies and cementing its status as the 'Silicon Valley of India'.

This influx of tech firms and professionals, spurred by Krishna's policies aimed at enhancing infrastructure — such as road expansions, flyovers, and the development of the international airport — drew significant investments.

The growing population of tech workers and urban professionals fuelled the demand for both residential and commercial properties, propelling real estate prices upward. Krishna’s strategic vision made Bengaluru not only a hub for innovation and opportunity but also a prime location for real estate investment, contributing greatly to the city's transformation into a modern metropolis.

SM Krishna’s illustrious career, marked by resilience, adaptability, and visionary leadership, has left a lasting legacy in Karnataka and beyond.

Krishna was also a sports enthusiast, particularly passionate about tennis, which he played regularly to maintain his fitness.

Notable criticisms

SM Krishna’s legacy is a mix of both commendable achievements and notable criticisms. While he made strides in infrastructure and economic development, the issues of governance, corruption, and leadership challenges have marked his career with a degree of controversy.

His role in national politics as external affairs minister and his eventual move to the BJP added to the complexity of his political image. Krishna faced criticism for being associated with corruption during his time as Chief Minister. His government was often accused of overlooking corruption and failing to take strict action against corrupt practices.

His tenure faced scrutiny for issues related to land allotments and mining activities, where allegations of favouritism and improper dealings were raised. His leadership style was seen as being overly dependent on senior bureaucrats, which led to concerns about a lack of direct leadership from the top.

Under his watch, there was a notable number of farmer suicides in Karnataka, leading to criticism that his government was not proactive enough in addressing the agricultural crisis.

Karnataka's water disputes with neighbouring states, particularly over the Cauvery River, were a contentious issue. While Krishna tried to negotiate solutions, the ongoing tensions often left critics questioning his effectiveness.

Krishna's stint as the external affairs minister from 2009 to 2012 was marked by mixed reviews. While he played a role in strengthening relations with certain countries, critics argue that his tenure saw less impactful diplomatic initiatives compared to his predecessors and successors.

His tenure came under scrutiny for issues like India's approach to dealing with neighbouring countries and handling international crises, which some viewed as reactive rather than proactive.

“Opportunistic”

Krishna's switch from the Indian National Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 was seen by many as opportunistic, which impacted his credibility. It raised questions about his political loyalty towards socialism and his shift towards Hindutva politics̤ and this further polarized opinions about his career.

His departure from Congress and subsequent move to BJP was seen as a blow to the Congress party's unity in Karnataka and created a vacuum that other leaders have attempted to fill.