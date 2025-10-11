Zubeen Garg death probe: Assam police await Singapore’s response

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) Assam Police were yet to hear from Singaporean authorities on their request for information regarding cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death in the Southeast Asian nation while swimming in the sea last month, a senior officer said here on Saturday.

The state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the death of the singer-composer, has issued summons for the second time to Singapore residents hailing from Assam who were present with Garg during his last moments to appear before it and record their statements, he said.

"The Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore has been invoked, seeking help in the case. We have written to them for the help we need, like CCTV footage, etc. The request has been sent through the Ministry of Home Affairs to the authorities there," CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said in a press conference here.

He said the request was sent immediately after the investigation was launched here.

"In Singapore, the attorney general's office is the central nodal agency for the matter. It has received our request. It is under their consideration and they will inform us," Gupta, who is heading a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death, added.

Gupta claimed that non-receipt of information from Singaporean authorities so far, however, has not hampered the investigation here in any way.

He stressed that an Assam Police team cannot visit Singapore without proper clearance and it was moving through the legal means to acquire the requisite information from there.

"It is a foreign country. The police of one country cannot go and investigate a case in another country just like that. We are bound by international treaties and we are using the legal means for taking forward the probe," the officer said.

He pointed out that if Assam Police were to visit and investigate the case in Singapore without permission from their authorities or on a tourist visa, it would be illegal.

"We can be persecuted for visa violation. Even if we get any evidence, it won't be permissible in courts," Gupta added.

"Investigation in Singapore can be done through their police. The Indian High Commission there is in constant touch and pursuing it," he said.

The official further said that summonses were issued to 11 people of Assam origin who are currently staying in Singapore and were present in the yacht when the incident occurred on September 19 to appear before SIT and record their statements.

Only one among them appeared in response to the first summons, with CID sending a second summons with a revised deadline to the rest, he said.

Gupta emphasised that they have to appear in person before the SIT and record their statements, and not through video-conferencing.

"We have various legal recourse to get them to appear before us and we are using those. We have asked them to come without delay and we are hopeful they will comply," he said.

Asked about the possible cause of the delay in the deposition of the Singapore-based Assamese, the official said, "Singapore Police are also investigating the case. Perhaps, their statements are being recorded there and it is causing the delay. They will join the investigation here. There is no reason for not doing so." On the final post-mortem report of Garg's body, the senior police officer said the viscera report has been received and has been handed over to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here.

"An expert team of the GMCH will examine it and compile the final post-mortem report. We will then hand it to the court and also give a copy to the family," he added.

To a query on the status of the report of the first post-mortem conducted in Singapore, Gupta said, "As far as I know, the report was given to the family and they were asked not to share it." The senior officer refused to comment on the reason for the death of Garg as the investigation was underway.

The 52-year-old musical icon died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19 during his visit to the Southeast Asian country to participate in the North East India Festival.

Seven people -- North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta and his two PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya have been arrested in the case so far. PTI

