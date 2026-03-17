Railways’ Shri Ramayana Yatra: Date, route, places, prices, and more

To promote pilgrimage tourism, the Indian Railways has launched a 17-day (16 nights) Shri Ramayana Yatra covering sacred places in India and Nepal associated with life of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

The tour in Bharat Gaurav deluxe AC tourist train will commence from Delhi on March 30 and cover 13 places, with the first stop being Ayodhya. Stay will be provided in 3-star hotels.

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“IRCTC Ltd will be operating its most popular tour itinerary Shri Ramayana Yatra by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train covering the sacred places (in both India and Nepal) associated with the life of Maryada Purushottam Ram and Goddess Sita,” Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said on its website.

The train will stop at iconic places including Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Nashik, Hampi, Rameswaram.

Here is all you need to know about Shri Ramayana Yatra including tour price, places covered, and more.

Destinations and visits covered

Ayodhya: Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, Ram Ki Paidi.

Nandigram: Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat Kund.

Janakpur (Nepal): Ram Janaki Mandir, Dhanush Dham temple and Parashuram Kund.

Sitamarhi (Bihar): Janaki Mandir and Punaura Dham.

Buxar: Ram Rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple.

Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti.

Sitamarhi (Uttar Pradesh): Sita Samahit Sthal (Sita Mata temple).

Prayagraj: Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Temple and Bharadwaj Ashram.

Shringverpur: Shring Rishi Temple.

Chitrakoot: Gupt Godavari, Ram Ghat and Sati Anusuya Temple.

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar temple, Panchvati (Sita gufa & Kalaram temple).

Hampi: Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple.

Rameswaram: Ramanathaswamy temple and Dhanushkodi.

Tour itinerary

Delhi – Ayodhya – Janakpur – Sitamarhi – Buxar – Varanasi – Prayagraj – Shringverpur – Chitrakoot – Nashik – Hampi – Rameshwaram – Delhi.

Train route

Delhi Safdarjung – Ayodhya – Sitamarhi – Buxar – Varanasi – Manikpur – Nashik Road – Hosapete – Rameswaram – Delhi Safdarjung.

Boarding

Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla Jn., Etawah Kanpur, Lucknow.

De-boarding

Chennai Egmore, Vijayawada, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, Mathura, Delhi Safdarjung.

Total Seats: 150

Superior AC I (Coupe) - 20

Superior AC I (Cabin) - 38

Deluxe AC II tier - 36

Comfort AC III tier – 56

Tour price

AC I tier: Rs 1,82,250 (Single occupancy), Rs 1,64,940 (Double), Rs 1,62,470 (Triple), Rs 1,50,250 (Children 5-11 years)

AC II tier: Rs 1,68,535 (Single), Rs 1,51,225 (Double), Rs 1,48,755 (Triple), Rs 1,36,535 (Children 5-11 years)

AC III tier: Rs 1,31,410 (Single), Rs 1,14,100 (Double), Rs 1,11,630 (Triple), Rs 1,04,265 (Children 5-11 years)