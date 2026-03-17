Goa: 5 tourists rescued from drowning, three treated for dog bite

Panaji, Mar 17 (PTI) Five persons were rescued from drowning at various beaches and Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa over the weekend, a lifesaving agency said on Tuesday.

Three others received immediate medical assistance after being bitten by stray dogs at a beach in South Goa, it said.

A 29-year-old tourist from Bengaluru was swept into deep waters around 50 metres from the shore at Ashwem beach in North Goa district and was brought back safely with the help of a rescue tube and board.

At Baga beach in North Goa, an 18-year-old tourist from Gujarat was rescued after being caught in a sudden rip current while swimming, said a spokesperson of Drishti Marine, the agency appointed by the government.

Two incidents were reported at Candolim beach in North Goa, where a 17‑year‑old tourist from Belgaum was rescued after panicking while swimming and 67‑year‑old woman visitor from the United Kingdom was given medical attention after experiencing dizziness and breathing discomfort at a beach bed, it said.

At Dudhsagar waterfall, a 36-year-old tourist from Pune was rescued after entering the water without a life jacket. A three-year-old child who slipped into the water from a rock was also saved.

In separate incidents at Benaulim beach in South Goa, three tourists -- a 62-year-old foreign national, a man aged 34 from Pune and a 31-year-old tourist from Nagpur -- were bitten by stray dogs. They were provided with first aid and advised to seek further medical treatment, the agency said.

In another incident at Candolim, a 42-year-old woman from Delhi was provided first aid and shifted to a primary health centre after she sustained an ankle injury while coming in contact with a manually moved passenger boat in the water sports area.

At Utorda beach in South Goa, lifesavers helped a woman from Varca recover her lost gold mangalsutra, the spokesperson said. PTI

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