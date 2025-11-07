Hasina thanks India for 'safe haven', slams Yunus govt for India-Bangladesh friction

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has said that she has nothing to do with the ongoing friction between India and Bangladesh, and the “violent extremist policies” adopted by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government are to be blamed for the souring of bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

‘Yunus govt sponsoring extremists’

Hasina, whose government was ousted in a violent student-led agitation in August 2024, following which she has been living in exile in India, said in an email interview to the Hindustan Times that “Yunus’ sponsorship of extremists in his government” threatens to undermine the relationship between India and Bangladesh.

“India is and has always been Bangladesh’s most important ally, and must remain so if Bangladesh’s security and prosperity are to be maintained,” said Hasina.

“If there is friction between India and Dr Yunus’s unelected administration, that has nothing to do with me and everything to do with the chaotic, violent and extremist policies that are taking shape under Dr Yunus’s rule,” she added as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Alleges attacks on religious minorities

She further alleged that the “physical and judicial attacks” and persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh, along with “hostile rhetoric” by Dhaka, have soured its relationship with New Delhi.

Hasina said that such a hostile attitude towards India is not supported by the majority of Bangladeshis, adding that ties between the two countries are “broad and deep”.

Thanks India for ‘safe haven’

“Speaking personally, I must add that I am deeply grateful to the Indian people for providing me with a safe haven this past year,” she added.

The Awami League chief dismissed the ongoing proceedings against her and her party colleagues for alleged crimes against humanity in Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal by dubbing it a “kangaroo court” and denying all charges against her.

“I categorically deny all charges brought against me. These charges have been brought by a kangaroo court that is controlled by my political opponents, who have seized power undemocratically. Remember, not a single Bangladeshi has ever had the chance to vote for this interim government. It has no genuine respect for accountability or due process,” added Hasina.

‘No evidence against me’

She alleged that no concrete evidence has been presented to support the charge that she ordered the use of lethal force against the agitating crowds during the protest, which led to her ouster.

“I’m not afraid to defend my record. I have repeatedly challenged the Yunus administration to bring these charges before a genuinely impartial tribunal, such as the International Criminal Court, where I could be tried fairly and with the right to mount a proper defence. The Yunus government will not do this, because it knows it cannot control proceedings and deliver the pre-ordained guilty verdict,” added Hasina.