Bangladesh rocked again as clashes erupt over Yunus govt's July National Charter

Bangladesh found itself in the middle of yet another political violence as clashes broke out after several hundred people staged protests outside the country’s national Parliament complex in Dhaka on Friday (October 17) over the current interim government’s new joint declaration called the July National Charter.

Police resorted to using teargas, stun grenades and batons to disperse the protesters who alleged the new political document doesn’t address their concerns despite their loved ones dying in the mass uprisings against the former Hasina government.

The clashes started between the protesters who toppled the government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, which followed the students’ uprising that had preceded in July. Some protesters vandalised police vehicles and makeshift bases, while some also took on soldiers and security officials in the capital city. Many people were injured in the clashes, reports said.

The problem started at the signing ceremony of the July charter at the South Plaza of the parliament building. Tensions built up over the charter, culminating in the police action and clashes.

Problem started the preceding day

A protest was also organised on Thursday (October 16) night, when several people assembled near the parliament under the banner of July Martyrs’ Families and Injured Fighters.

According to a Bangladeshi news outlet, the demonstrators entered the premises ahead of the ceremony and occupied the guest chairs while shouting slogans. The protest continued on Friday when the police intervened.

A new Bangladesh takes birth, says Yunus

The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus invited the country’s main political parties to sign the charter, paving the way for political reforms. The Nobel Laureate said on the occasion that a new Bangladesh took birth with the signing of the charter, Bangladeshi news outlet Kaler Kontho reported.

While the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and eight like-minded parties said they would sign the charter, some outfits, including the newly formed student-led National Citizen Party which is a key ally of Yunus, did not take part.

"The National Citizen Party (NCP) will not sign the July charter," Hasnat Abdullah, chief coordinator of the student-led outfit that was floated in February with Yunus's blessings, said in a social media post on Thursday.

The July National Charter, named after the July 2024 uprisings, lays down the strategy for constitutional amendments, legal changes and the enactment of new laws in the country.

A National Consensus Commission formed by the Yunus government prepared the charter after talks with major political parties of Bangladesh, except Hasina’s Awami League, which has now been banned.

(With Agency inputs)