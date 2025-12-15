Shashi Tharoor calls post critical of Rahul Gandhi ‘thoughtful and fair’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday (December 15) described a post on X, openly critical of Rahul Gandhi and his political strategies, as “thoughtful” and “fair”. Not only did Tharoor share the post, but he also thanked the user for the analysis.

‘Perception of current reality’

Describing the post as “reflective of a certain perception of the current reality” Tharoor said that there has always been more than one tendency in the Congress.

“Thank you [for] this thoughtful analysis. There has always been more than one tendency in the party; your framing is fair, and reflective of a certain perception of the current reality,” stated Tharoor, sharing the post.

‘Two ideological tendencies’

The X user @CivitasSameer stated that the difference between Tharoor and Rahul reflects two “ideological tendencies” in the Congress, adding that “the problem is not their coexistence. The problem is Congress’s inability to choose, integrate, or execute either coherently.”

He further stated that Tharoor broadly aligns with the 90s-era “urban facing” tendency of the Congress, seen in leaders like P.V. Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh and Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

“Their politics relied on policy, institutions, and administrative competence, not mass mobilisation or cultural embedding,” said the user, adding that all these leaders have been sidelined in the party and ironically have gained more recognition from right-wing political forces.

Rahul and a ‘devastating shift’

The user further stated that Rahul represents a different strategic turn shown in Congress’ post-2010 attempt to reposition itself as a rural, grievance-driven mass party to counter BJP dominance.

“This was a reactive, yet devastating shift that can be shown through the electoral results themselves,” stated the user.

“The most ironic part of it all is that the individual leading this rural turn is among the most elite and insulated figures in Indian politics. Born into a dynastic family, symbolic rural politics without lived or organisational depth lacks any credibility,” he added.

Tharoor and ‘ideological drift’

As for Tharoor, the user stated that the Congress MP shows alignment between background, political language, and audience, whereas his increasing focus on social media platforms and digital media reflects awareness of political fit, not ideological drift.

“Tharoor has not engaged in a 'rightward shift' as many on the Congress party side make it out to be. He was a proud Hindu from day one for his own reasons (whatever it may be) and even wrote a whole book about it called ‘Why I am a Hindu’,” he added.

The development comes at a time when Tharoor had repeatedly been at odds with the Congress leadership, whether it’s being part of the Government’s delegation on Operation Sindoor, or being invited to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dinner during his visit to India. The fact that Tharoor skipped three crucial party meetings, one being chaired by Rahul, has raised eyebrows in the political circle.