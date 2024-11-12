Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Raipur lawyer who said his phone was stolen arrested

A lawyer in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Mohammad Faizan Khan, was arrested from his residence for a call that was made to the Bandra police station threatening Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and demanding ₹50 lakhs.

Faizan Khan was arrested after he failed to appear before the Mumbai police.

A case was registered against him by the police under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of BNS.

Lawyer alleges conspiracy against him

The arrested lawyer Faizan said his phone was stolen on November 2, and he had lodged a complaint at Khamardih police station in Raipur. He said he had told the Mumbai police about it after they traced the call to his phone and interrogated him for two hours.

Faizan claimed that the threat call made to Shah Rukh Khan from his phone number was a conspiracy against him.

“Whoever has made a call from my phone, it seems intentional. I think it is a conspiracy against me,” said Faizan.

He, however, admitted that he had earlier made a complaint to the Mumbai police against Shah Rukh Khan over a dialogue that referred to deer hunting in his 1994 movie Anjaam.

“I hail from Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community (which is from Rajasthan) is my friend. It is in their religion to protect deer. So, if a Muslim says something like this about deer, it is condemnable. I therefore raised an objection,” said Faizan.

Threats to actors

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan comes after a series of threats that have been issued to fellow-actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat in October 2023, after which the Mumbai police upgraded his security and gave him a Y+ security cover, ensuring that he was accompanied by six armed security personnel around the clock.