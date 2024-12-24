Delhi HC declines to intervene in CLAT-2025 result revision order

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to intervene in an order directing the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the result of CLAT-2025 over errors in the answer key.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela while dealing with an appeal by the consortium against the decision of a high court single judge opined no case for an interim order was made out.

The bench prima facie found no error in the view taken by the single judge with respect to two questions and clarified the consortium was free to declare the results in terms of the single judge's decision.

"Single judge examined two questions carefully... Prima facie we concur with the said view," the court said, "you can proceed with the result. There is no interim order." The court posted the matter on January 7, 2025.

On December 20, the single judge's verdict came on the plea of a CLAT aspirant and ruled the answers to two questions in the entrance test were wrong.

The plea challenged the answer key published by the consortium on December 7 and sought a direction for declaration of the correct answers to certain questions.

The single judge said the errors were "demonstrably clear" and "shutting a blind eye to them" would amount to injustice. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)