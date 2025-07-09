SC refuses urgent hearing on 'Udaipur Files' movie release

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (July 9) refused to urgently list a plea challenging the screening of the movie Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal tailor murder, and said "Let the film be released".

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi made the remark after a counsel appearing for one of the accused in the murder case said that the release of the film will prejudice the trial in the matter.

'Let the film be released'

The petition was filed by Mohammed Javed, who is facing trial as the eighth accused in the case. He sought a stay on the film's release till the trial in the case is over.

The petitioner said that the film will be released on July 11 and producers of the movie have put out trailers of the movie and there is apprehension that it will affect the trial in the case and violate the accused's right to a fair trial.

The petition contended that Udaipur Files appeared to be "communally-provocative" from its trailer and promotional materials, and releasing the movie at this juncture, portraying the accused as guilty and the story as conclusively true, has the potential to seriously prejudice the ongoing proceedings.

"Let the film be released. You mention the plea before the regular bench upon reopening (of the court after summer vacation)," the bench observed as it refused to urgently list the matter.

Delhi HC's direction

While the Supreme Court has refused to stay the release of the movie today, the High Court of Delhi is considering the appeals against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate for the movie.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the producer of Udaipur Files to arrange its screening for those seeking a ban on it. The court's direction came after the makers claimed objectionable portions have been removed from the film.

The court was hearing petitions claiming that the movie has the potential to inflame communal tensions and disrupt public order in the country. The bench passed the directions after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) told the court that the offending parts of the movie have been removed.

Kanhaiya Lal murder case

Kanhaiya Lal, an Udaipur-based tailor in Rajasthan, was murdered in June 2022, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous as an outcome of hate crime.

The assailants had later released a video claiming the murder was in reaction to the tailor allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP leader Nupur Sharma after her controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.

The case was probed by the National Investigation Agency and the accused were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), besides provisions under the Indian Penal Code. The trial is pending before the special NIA court in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies)