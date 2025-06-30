Prithviraj-Kajol's thriller 'Sarzameen' creates buzz online; gets compared to 'Fanaa'

The trailer of the Prithviraj-Kajol-Ibrahim Khan starrer Sarzameen, set in volatile Kashmir, was released today (June 30), triggering a lot of excitement online.

'Fanaa' vibes

Reacting to the first look video of Sarzameen, a social media user commented under producer Karan Johar's post unveiling the film, "Very same same like Fanaa. It is giving Fanaa 2.0."

Another wrote, "Kajol Fanaa 2.0." Fanaa was a 2006 film starring Aamir Khan and Kajol and the second part of the film was set in the snowy landscape of Kashmir.

Sarzameen, which features actor Ibrahim Ali Khan as well, will premiere on July 25 on JioHotstar.

Story of Sarzameen The teaser shows Prithviraj Sukumaran, a decorated Army officer, warning someone that he is ready to risk everything for the sake of the nation. However, his commitment to the nation is put to the ultimate test when his own family becomes entangled in a storm of suspicion and buried secrets.

Also read: 'The Family Man 3': Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur join action thriller series According to a release, the film is a “powerful and emotionally charged thriller” that delves into the "quiet conflicts that rage behind the frontlines where the cost of duty is not just sacrifice, but sometimes, suspicion". Set against the backdrop of volatile Kashmir, the film follows Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran), known to be an Army officer who has a strong sense of duty. Kajol plays his wife Meera, who is struggling to hold the family together – the couple share some emotionally-charged moments. Ibrahim Ali Khan's look Social media is also abuzz with the character of Harman, played by Ibrahim Ali Khan, probably the couple's son, who is, according to the release, caught between “shadowed memories and unsettling truths”.



In the teaser, Khan's drastic physical transformation is evident as he shows the scars on his back before the viewer gets to see his face. With an unkempt beard and kohl-rimmed eyes, the teaser hints that Ibrahim is probably playing a terrorist in Sarzameen. Also read: Janaki title row: Malayalam film industry holds protest in front of CBFC The details about his character are under wraps. Ibrahim Ali Khan earlier worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and got his acting break with the production house's OTT venture Nadaaniyan. The film was slammed on social media. Times we live in According to the producer Karan Johar, “Sarzameen is a deeply emotional story about duty, family, and the choices that define us. It’s not just a thriller, it’s a personal and powerful journey that speaks to the times we live in.” Sarzameen is directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani. While he previously directed a short story in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans (2021), he is making his directorial debut with this film.



