SC directs TN Governor, DMK to end VC appointment impasse

The Supreme Court of India has directed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and the state's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party to amicably resolve their ongoing conflict over the appointment of vice-chancellors to state-run universities.

Presiding over the matter, Justice SB Pardiwala insisted that if the issue remains unsettled by the next hearing, the court will intervene to provide a resolution.

Background

The contention is stemming from Governor Ravi's assertion of his authority, as the ex-officio chancellor of state universities, to appoint vice-chancellors independently.

Conversely, the DMK-led state government contends that such appointments should involve consultation with the state's administration to ensure alignment with regional educational objectives.

This discord has led to major delays in filling key academic leadership positions, impacting the governance of institutions like the University of Madras, Bharathiar University, and the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University.

Legal developments

In response to the impasse, the Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court, challenging the governor's unilateral constitution of search committees for vice-chancellor appointments.

The state deemed this action "illegal" and reconstituted the committees, notably excluding nominees from the University Grants Commission (UGC), a statutory body under the Union education ministry.

Subsequently, Governor Ravi withdrew the search committees he had established, indicating a potential for reconciliation.

National implications

This situation in Tamil Nadu mirrors similar tensions in other Indian states. For instance, in West Bengal, the Supreme Court granted governor CV Ananda Bose additional time to finalise vice-chancellor appointments, acknowledging positive developments in the process.

Also, the Supreme Court has said that that governors, serving as chancellors, possess the autonomy to appoint vice-chancellors without state interference, as evidenced in a ruling concerning Kerala's Kannur University.

Constitutional considerations

Under Article 200 of the Indian Constitution, a governor has three options when presented with a bill: grant assent, withhold assent, or reserve the bill for the President's consideration.

The Supreme Court has questioned whether a governor can indefinitely withhold assent without communicating with the legislative assembly, pointing out the need for timely decision-making to uphold democratic processes.

Call for amicable resolution

The Supreme Court's directive shows the importance of collaboration between the governor's office and the state government to prevent administrative stand-offs.

By urging both parties to resolve their differences, the court aims to ensure the smooth functioning of higher education institutions, which is vital for the academic and professional development of students in Tamil Nadu.

Broader challenges

The ongoing dispute over vice-chancellor appointments in Tamil Nadu reflects broader challenges in the balance of power between state governments and gubernatorial authorities in India. The Supreme Court's involvement shows the judiciary's role in interpreting constitutional provisions to maintain harmony between different branches of governance.

As the situation develops, it remains imperative for both the governor and the state government to engage in constructive dialogue, prioritising the welfare of the state's educational institutions and their stakeholders.