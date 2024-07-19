TN Governor Ravi gives assent to 13 bills passed during budget session

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has given his assent to 13 bills that were passed by the legislative assembly in the budget session last month.

In a refreshing change from the past when he sat on bills for months, the governor has given his approval within a month of the bills being passed.

These bills repeal 111 outdated laws and 115 Appropriation Acts that were passed during the last two decades.

The 13 bills included the upgradation of municipalities to corporations in Pudukottai, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal and Karaikudi. Despite the fact that the population of these areas is less than 3 lakhs, these four new corporations have been created due to the historical importance and attraction for pilgrims of these places.

“The governor has given assent to the bill that sought to amend the urban local bodies Act to declare any local areas as a town panchayat, municipal council or a municipal corporation, as the case may be, by the govt, irrespective of the population and income criteria,” said an official.

The other bills include one that allows the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu SC/ST Commission to hold office until the age of 75 instead of the previous limit of 70, another to enable the Tamil Nadu Water Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited and Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation Limited to compete in the open market.