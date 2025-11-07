'Isn’t Rs 4 lakh a month enough?’: SC asks in Hasin Jahan’s plea against Mohammed Shami

The Supreme Court has issued notices to Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and the West Bengal government after his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, filed a plea seeking an increase in the monthly maintenance awarded to her and their daughter.

Jahan has challenged a Calcutta High Court order that fixed the maintenance at Rs 1.5 lakh per month for her and Rs 2.5 lakh for their daughter.

'Isn't Rs 4 lakh enough?'

In her petition, she argued that the amount was inadequate given Shami’s earnings and lifestyle, and urged the apex court to enhance the maintenance.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court bench remarked, "Isn’t Rs 4 lakh per month already a lot of money?"

However, it sought responses from both Shami and the West Bengal government within four weeks. The case will be heard again in December.

Defaulted on payment

Jahan’s counsel contended that the Indian fast bowler’s income and assets were far greater than reflected in the current order.

"The husband earns a substantial amount. His affidavits show properties worth hundreds of crores, luxury cars, frequent overseas travel, and an extravagant lifestyle," her lawyer submitted.

The petition also alleged that Shami had defaulted on maintenance payments for several months despite directives from both the family court and the Calcutta High Court.

Daughter’s right to parity

Jahan maintained that she was not asserting a personal right over her husband’s income but insisted that their daughter was entitled to a standard of living comparable to that of her father.

"The daughter has the right to study in similar schools, interact with the children of his peers, and live with dignity," the plea stated.

This development marks the latest chapter in the protracted legal battle between Shami and Jahan, which began in 2018 following allegations of domestic abuse, dowry harassment, and financial disputes.