Cleric turns on Mohd Shami’s daughter now, says Muslims playing Holi is a 'crime'

After slamming India team's pacer Mohd Shami for not fasting during Ramzan, All India Muslim Jamaat president, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, has now turned his ire on Shami’s daughter for playing Holi.

He stated in a video on Saturday (March 15) that cricketer Mohd Shami’s daughter playing Holi is ‘illegal’ and a ‘crime’ for a Muslim.

In the video he said, “She is a small girl. If she plays Holi without understanding [it], then it is not a crime."

"If she is sensible and still plays Holi, then it will be considered against Shariat,” he added.

Muslims playing holi a crime

Razvi said in the video that he ‘appealed’ to Shami and his family to follow the Shariat, “Whatever is not in Shariat, do not let your children do it. Holi is a very big festival for Hindus but Muslims should avoid celebrating Holi. If someone celebrates Holi even after knowing Shariat, it is a crime.”

However, despite the brickbats, Razvi also complimented Shami. He said, "I congratulate Team India's captain, all the players, and Mohammad Shami from the bottom of my heart on their success," for the team’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Previous criticism by Razvi

The cleric's comments on Shami’s daughter came after he slammed Shami for not following Roza during the holy month of Ramzan. He said this when Shami was seen drinking juice in the sweltering heat, during an on-field hydration break during the match against Australia, in the ICC Champions Trophy on March 6.

Razvi commented on Shami’s actions during the match, "It is the responsibility of all Muslims to follow the rules of Shariat. Fasting is obligatory in Islam. If a person does not intentionally keep a fast, he is considered a sinner, according to Islamic law."

Shami will join the Sun Risers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025, beginning on March 22. The cricketer has not responded publicly to Razvi until now.