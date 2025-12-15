SC declines to hear PIL on IndiGo flight cancellations, directs petitioner to Delhi HC

The Supreme Court on Monday (December 15) declined to entertain a PIL seeking judicial intervention over the large-scale cancellation of IndiGo flights, directing the petitioner instead to approach the Delhi High Court with the grievances.

SC notes parallel proceedings

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pamcholi noted petitioner Narendra Mishra’s submission that the matter required a hearing before the apex court, but observed that the High Court was already seized of a similar PIL. The bench directed Mishra to approach the High Court and granted him the liberty to return to the Supreme Court if his grievances remained unaddressed.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for IndiGo, said the DGCA has appointed an expert committee to look into flight cancellations and consequent problems faced by the flyers.

“It is pointed out that a petition is pending before the Delhi High Court. It is stated that the DGCA has formed an expert committee dated December 5 …. All the issues raised herein are pending before the Delhi High Court. The petitioner is permitted to join proceedings before the Delhi High Court," the court noted.

“And we request the Delhi High Court to allow him to intervene in the high court and raise all contentions therein. If all grievances are not redressed then nothing stops him or any other public spirited individual to approach this court,” the bench said.

Bench refuses to intervene

Mishra said the passengers are suffering as the flights are getting cancelled.

“It is a grave concern for the public …but the high court is looking into it. It (the high court) is also a constitutional court. If your grievances are not redressed then you can come here,” the CJI said at the outset.

Earlier, the bench refused to accord urgent hearing to the plea seeking judicial intervention in the matter. It said the Centre has taken note of the situation and has taken steps to address it.

HC questions Centre's 'inaction'

On December 10, the Delhi High Court questioned the central government for failing to take timely steps to address the crisis arising from IndiGo’s mass flight cancellations and asked why the situation had been allowed to escalate, leaving lakhs of passengers stranded and other airlines charging steep fares.

The court was hearing a PIL requesting directions to the Centre to provide assistance and refunds to passengers affected by the cancellation of hundreds of IndiGo flights.

IndiGo has been facing heat from both the government and the passengers for cancelling hundreds of flights, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' flight duty and regulations norms.

