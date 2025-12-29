'Committed to protect Aravallis': Bhupender Yadav welcomes SC stay

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday (December 29) welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to “put in abeyance” its earlier acceptance of the Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range, adding that the Centre will extend full cooperation to the protection and restoration of the mountain range.

Taking to X, Singh further stated that a complete ban on mining in relation to new mining leases or renewal of old ones will continue to be in force.

“I welcome the Supreme Court directions introducing a stay on its order concerning the Aravalli range, and the formation of a new committee to study issues,” stated Singh.

“As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays about new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases,” he added.

Congress welcomes SC move

The Opposition Congress also welcomed the order, with senior leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stating that the party is hopeful that the Centre will understand what the people want.

"We are very happy that the Supreme Court has granted a stay today. We welcome this and hope that the government will also understand what the public wants,” said Gehlot.

“The people of all four states, and indeed the entire country, have participated in the movement, taken to the streets, given statements to the media, and protested in various forms. It's beyond comprehension why the minister does not understand this...,” he added as quoted by ANI.

What SC order Aravalli Hills said

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court put in abeyance its earlier order accepting the Central Environment Ministry’s definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range. The earlier decision had been delivered on November 20 and had effectively opened up large parts of the Aravalli region to regulated mining activities.

The top court also directed the constitution of a fresh expert committee to examine issues connected with the definition of the Aravallis. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli states-Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana-in the suo motu matter.

The backdrop

The proceedings were initiated following protests over concerns that the revised definition could threaten the Aravalli range, which spans the four states. Last month, the court had approved an elevation-based definition for identifying the Aravalli Hills for mining regulation, a move that, according to reports, excluded more than 90 per cent of the range.

Earlier, in May 2024, while hearing a case on illegal mining, the court had flagged the absence of a uniform definition of the Aravallis across states. A committee set up thereafter submitted its report in October, proposing definitions and safeguards. While accepting these recommendations in November, the court had stopped short of imposing a complete ban on mining, warning that such a move could fuel illegal activity and criminalisation.