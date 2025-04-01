Filmmaker who offered role to Kumbh girl Monalisa held on rape charge

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, who recently made headlines for offering to cast viral Kumbh Mela sensation Monalisa in his upcoming film, has reportedly been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with a rape case.

The 45-year-old director was reportedly arrested from Ghaziabad on March 30 after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

Abuse and coercion

The case reportedly revolves around a 28-year-old aspiring actress who claims she was in a live-in relationship with Mishra for four years in Mumbai. She reportedly met the director through social media in 2020 and alleges that Mishra sexually assaulted her multiple times during the relationship.

The complainant also alleged that she was forced to undergo abortions on three separate occasions and was blackmailed with explicit content. She further accused Mishra of making false promises of marriage, which he later refused to honour.

Police investigation

An FIR was reportedly lodged on March 6 at the Nabi Karim police station in Delhi under multiple sections of IPC related to rape, assault, forced miscarriage, and criminal intimidation. The woman’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and police claim to have collected medical evidence of the alleged abortions from Muzaffarnagar.

The incident that triggered the complaint reportedly occurred on February 18, when Mishra allegedly took the complainant to a hotel in Delhi, had physical relations with her, and later abandoned her.

In a twist, however, the woman later reportedly appeared in a social media video and claimed that Mishra was “innocent” and that she was never coerced, suggesting the case may have been influenced by personal disputes. She also stated that she had filed an affidavit in court to withdraw her case.

How filmmaker shot to fame

Mishra recently gained attention for offering to cast Monalisa Bhosle, a 16-year-old garland seller who became an internet sensation during the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, in his upcoming movie.

He had announced that he would train her for his film.