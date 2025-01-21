Saif's attacker entered India 7 months ago, used Bengal resident's Aadhaar for SIM

The Bangladeshi national arrested for the January 16 knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan entered India illegally seven months ago and used a West Bengal resident's Aadhaar card to obtain a SIM card before relocating to Mumbai, police said on Tuesday (January 21).

Police on Sunday arrested the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), from neighbouring Thane city for the stabbing incident at the Bollywood star's residence in Bandra.

Stayed in Bengal

According to the police, Shariful, who changed his name to Vijay Das, crossed the Dawki River to enter India illegally seven months ago.

An official said the accused stayed for a few weeks in West Bengal and used the Aadhaar card of a local man to procure a SIM card before moving to Mumbai in search of a job.

He said the preliminary probe revealed that the SIM card used by the accused was registered in the name of one Khukumoni Jahangir Sekha of West Bengal.

The official said Shariful also tried to get an Aadhaar card for himself but failed.

Odd jobs in Mumbai

He said in Mumbai, the accused chose to work at places where he didn't need to furnish documents, and labour contractor Amit Pandey helped him get housekeeping work in pubs and hotels in Worli and Thane.

On examining Shariful's cellphone, the police found he had made several calls to Bangladesh and used mobile applications to contact his family in the neighbouring country.

Saif was stabbed repeatedly by the accused inside his Bandra apartment on January 16, necessitating surgery. The metropolitan magistrate's court in Bandra has remanded the accused in five-day police custody.

(With agency inputs)