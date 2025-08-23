US, Pakistan have history of overlooking history: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday (August 23) took a dig at the United States and Pakistan, saying the two countries have a history of overlooking their history.

The top diplomat’s words came at a media forum in New Delhi where he recalled American troops capturing al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 terror attacks, from Abbottabad in Pakistan in 2011.

“They (US and Pakistan) have a history with each other, and they have a history of overlooking their history... It is the same military that went into Abbottabad (in Pakistan) and found who there?...” he said to the audience while responding to a question on the growing proximity between the US and Pakistan in closer times.

Also read: Amid Trump's tariff war, Modi’s Tokyo visit to cement India-Japan strategic ties

Led by President Donald Trump, the US has been cosying up to Pakistan of late, while imposing stiff trade tariffs on India. The Pakistani Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has visited the US twice in as many months and even issued threats to India from American soil.

Besides the high tariffs and the Pakistani military leader’s hobnobbing with Trump, the president’s claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in May has also not been well received by India. Pakistan, which attracted lesser US tariff than India, also nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The two countries also held a counterterrorism dialogue in Islamabad in August to deepen bilateral cooperation to tackle leading militant groups.

Also read: Peter Navarro slams India over Russian oil purchase, trade tariffs

It was against this backdrop that Jaishankar was speaking at the world leaders’ forum. When he was asked about the US president’s claim of mediating the ceasefire, the minister said the cessation was actually decided between New Delhi and Islamabad.

He then went on to mock the US and Pakistan, saying the two nations have a history of overlooking history.

Jaishankar said such developments have been seen before. "So the issue, in a way, is when countries are very focused on doing the politics of convenience," he said, adding that while some of it could be tactical, some also have other benefits or calculations.

Also read: Settled 6 wars in 6 months, including India-Pakistan: Trump

He also mentioned that while watching how the ties between the US and Pakistan were taking shape, India is also aware of the strengths of its relationship with the US and how it remains relevant.

"I obviously respond to the situation or the challenge of the day. But I also do so always keeping in mind the larger structural strengths of the relationship and the confidence that comes from it. So, I take it in that spirit. I know what I am about. I know what my strengths are, I know what is the importance and relevance of my relationship. So that's what guides me," Jaishankar said.

The US had been one of Pakistan’s closest allies during the Cold War era. Geopolitical realities in the 21st century saw India getting closer to the US while Pakistan remained close to China. Trump was critical of Pakistan during his first presidency, too, but his current stance has been surprising for New Delhi.

Jaishankar's claim on US in Russia

It was only two days before commenting on the US-Pakistan ties that Jaishankar visited Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin.

On Thursday, August 21, he claimed that the US had asked to do “everything to stabilise” the global energy market, “including buying oil from Russia”, something for which Trump has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India to take the total tariff rate to 50 per cent, sparking a strong reaction from New Delhi.