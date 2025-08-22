Peter Navarro slams India over Russian oil purchase, trade tariffs

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Saturday (August 22) lashed out at India over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil, saying that the argument that India somehow needs Russian oil is nonsense. He also said that Russian crude now stands for 30 to 35 per cent of India’s oil purchase.

His comments come a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Moscow refuted US President Donald Trump’s charge that India was the biggest buyer of Russian oil, adding that instead, China was the largest purchaser of Russian crude.

India earlier bought no Russian oil

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Peter Navarro also said that before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India bought almost no Russian oil, and it barely formed 1 per cent of India’s oil purchases.

“Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India bought virtually no Russian oil. The argument now, when this percentage has gone up to 30-35 per cent, that somehow they need Russian oil, is nonsense,” he said.

“Russian refiners have gotten in bed with Italian refiners in a game in which they get cheap Russian crude at a discount. Then they make refined products, which they sell at premium prices into Europe, Africa and Asia,” added Navarro.

‘India cheated US in trade’

Elaborating further, the White House Trade Advisor further alleged that India cheated the US in trade that has resulted in Trump’s decision to slap 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on New Delhi. He also said that the additional 25 per cent retaliatory tariff imposed on India was for buying Russian oil.

Navarro said that India, due to its high tariff rates on US goods and large trade imbalance with the US, makes a lot of profit from trade with the US and uses that money to buy cheap and sanctioned Russian oil, which is then processed by Indian refineries and resold for profit.

He further alleged that Russia was using the revenue earned from India’s oil purchase to fund its war in Ukraine. “In India, 25% tariffs were put in place because they cheat us on trade. Then 25% because of the Russian oil... They have higher tariffs, Maharaja tariffs. We run a massive trade deficit with them,” said Navarro.

‘Hurting American business’

“ So that hurts American workers and businesses. Then they use the money that they get from us when they sell us stuff to buy Russian oil, which then is processed by refiners, and they make a bunch of money there, but then the Russians use the money to build more arms and kill Ukrainians,” he added as quoted by ANI.

He also said that India’s actions with regard to Russian oil purchases were hurting American taxpayers, as the US has to provide more military aid to the Ukrainians.

US military aid to Ukraine

“So American taxpayers have to provide more aid, military style, to the Ukrainians. That's insane, and President Trump sees that chessboard beautifully... In many ways, the road to peace runs through New Delhi,” Navarro.

His comments come a day after Navarro dubbed India the “Maharaja in tariffs” and accused New Delhi of running a “profiteering scheme” by buying discounted and sanctioned Russian oil. The White House Trade Adviser also talked about how India is "cosying up to" Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(With agency inputs)